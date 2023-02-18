Will Wild Hearts be on the Xbox Game Pass?

All Xbox Game Pass subscribers who have the Ultimate tier get a natural advantage with Wild Hearts. Their subscription provides them with a 10-hour trial that offers the full game and all its aspects. As long as they don't go past the time limit, they can enjoy everything that the title has to offer.

EA has started a new IP in Wild Hearts, the publisher's own take on the popular Monster Hunter games. Developed by Koei Tecmo, its launch has been relatively positive amidst various technical issues. The presence of the trial has also created a chance for some to hope that the full title will be available with their Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Those with such hopes will be disappointed for the time being as EA hasn't included its latest offering in Xbox's service. Once the trial's 10-hour window is over, players will lose access to the game unless they have made a full purchase. However, Xbox always adds a new game to its service, which raises the scope for Wild Hearts to get a similar treatment.

Wild Hearts could come to the Xbox Game Pass in the future based on how it fares

All subscribers of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier also get to enjoy the EA Play service with their memberships. It offers several titles from the publisher without paying any additional amount. Special trials on all new releases are also made available to members in addition to the scope for discounts on a full purchase.

It's the same reason why all Ultimate tier members can enjoy 10 hours of Wild Hearts gameplay without having to pay a dime. The same feature applies to previous releases like NFS Unbound, NHL 23, and FIFA 23.

But will the full game be available on the Xbox Game Pass? As of writing, on February 18, Wild Hearts isn't available on EA Play, and interested players will have to get it separately. Hence, all subscribers of Xbox's service will have to do the same if they want to play beyond 10 hours.

Players will retain all their in-game progression if they played the trial previously. They will also get an exclusive discount on all available editions. That being said, there's always a chance that the title will eventually come to the subscription.

EA has included recent games to their subscriptions after a certain time post their releases. This usually varies based on the titles and how well they perform in the market.

For example, Battlefield 2042 became available around a year after its full launch. This was purely due to the poor performance it suffered from, which led to its early inclusion. Wild Hearts is facing major issues on all platforms, which center around performance. However, the fans' feedback about the actual content has been quite positive.

Hence, it seems unlikely that the game will become part of the Xbox Game Pass anytime soon. Things can always change since these are internal decisions made by the developers and publishers. As of now, EA hasn't announced any plans for the game to come to EA Play, and readers are advised to wait for the official confirmation.

