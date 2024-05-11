Complexity vs MOUZ - CS2 ESL Pro League Season 19 2024 Semi-final: Prediction, livestream details, and more

An interesting matchup of Complexity vs MOUZ is set to take the stage for the CS2 ESL Pro League Season 19 2024 Semi-final. Both teams have been on fire this season, demonstrating impressive skill and strategic prowess. The match is almost guaranteed to be a nail-biter, with a spot in the grand finals being the coveted reward.

This article offers expert predictions, analyzes the key factors, and provides live stream details for this heated CS2 ESL Pro League Season 19 semis.

Complexity vs MOUZ: Which team will secure a spot in the Grand Finals of CS2 ESL Pro League Season 19?

Prediction

Complexity has managed to surprise fans with its impressive performance throughout the Counter-Strike 2 ESL Pro League Season 19. However, MOUZ comes in as the favorite in this match, boasting a roster of charismatic players and a formidable map pool. MOUZ's strength lies on maps like Vertigo, where Complexity might struggle to keep up.

On the other hand, Complexity should not be completely dismissed, as their recent win against NaVi, although upsetting many, showcased their ability to adapt and come out on top against top teams. Complexity's strength lies in maps like Inferno, where they can possibly outplay MOUZ and disrupt their flow.

Ultimately, the match will boil down to how each team can capitalize on the other's mistakes and vulnerabilities. All things considered, it's a tough call, but MOUZ does seem to have the edge with better experience and a team that is in form.

Head-to-head

MOUZ has normally dominated Complexity in CS: GO (CS2) matchups. In a total of 10 encounters, MOUZ has come out victorious in 70% of matches (7 wins), with Complexity only securing victories in 30% (3 wins). This dominance also extends to map wins, where MOUZ holds a significant lead of 16-10 map wins over Complexity.

The most recent clash between these two teams was at the PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 Elimination stage, where MOUZ won the Bo3 with a score of 2-0.

Recent results

MOUZ's most recent match was against G2 Esports in the ESL Pro League Season 19, where they managed to secure victory in a Bo3 with a score of 2-1.

Complexity's most recent match was also in the same ESL Pro League Season 19 tournament against Virtus.pro, where they won the Bo3 with a 2-0 score.

Lineups

MOUZ

Kamil "siuhy" Szkaradek (IGL)

Szkaradek (IGL) Ádám "torzsi" Torzsás

Torzsás Dorian "xertioN" Berman

Berman Jimi "jimpphat" Salo

Salo Ludvig "Brollan" Brolin

Brolin Dennis "sycrone" Nielsen (Coach)

Complexity

Johnny "JT" Theodosiou (IGL)

Theodosiou (IGL) Ricky "floppy" Kemery

Kemery Michael "Grim" Wince

Wince Håkon "hallzerk: Fjærli

Fjærli Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski

Jablonowski Tiaan "T.c" Coertzen (Coach)

When and where to watch Complexity vs MOUZ?

Complexity vs MOUZ Semi-final for the ESL Pro League Season 19 will be taking place on May 11, 2024, at 19:30 CEST / 13:30 EDT. Apart from watch parties, you can enjoy the match on the official channels of ESL Counter-Strike. The links are: