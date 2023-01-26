Connect the junctions: Genshin Impact Dirge of Bilqis quest objectives

There are two quests in the Dirge of Bilqis series in Genshin Impact, where players have a task stating, "Connect the junctions." Neither puzzle is challenging, but the game doesn't hold the player's hand in completing them. Travelers are given a yellow circle on the map that tells them where to go in a general sense.

It's a fairly wide area to cover, leading some gamers to look for a guide to save time. This Genshin Impact guide will cover Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part I and II's objective, "Connect the junctions." Do note that this article won't focus on the quest series, as the main goal is instead for this specific puzzle.

How to connect the junctions in Genshin Impact's Dirge of Bilqis quest series

Start with this spot (Image via HoYoverse, WoW Quests)

In Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part I, Travelers will eventually get an objective known as "Connect the junctions." If you go to the center of the yellow marker, you will see red seals on the blue mechanisms. You can't interact with them yet, so opt to go up the western path to the image shown above.

Genshin Impact players should see a "Start" option. Select that interaction option and go down to the spot where the two junctions had red seals over them. One of them no longer has that restriction, so interact with it to see a brief cutscene.

Paimon tells you that the wall is gone, so go there. In the corner of that room is a cell that you can rotate. Rotate it once to spawn a chest outside. Collect the loot and interact with the blue mechanism behind that chest to complete this objective.

Connect the junctions in Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II

Another visualization of the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse, WoW Quests)

The Dirge of Bilqis has another task with the same objective. However, Genshin Impact players will see a broken mechanism they cannot interact with. Instead, go north into the nearby room and "move" the rune mechanism once.

The sand will evaporate from that spot, allowing you to interact with the cube. Select the "Start" option to open the nearby door. Go to the north room and hit the northwesternmost mechanism three times to remove more sand.

This is the final part of this Genshin Impact puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the area where the sand was removed and hit that rune mechanism twice to blow away some of the nearby pile. Select the "Rotate valve" option once to see a cutscene. Afterward, head south to the next room and descend the western stairs. Interact with the Primal Ember to separate it from the Primal Scone. Follow it, and continue to "Release" it whenever necessary.

It will eventually make its way to its destination, allowing players to interact with the final device. Travelers should have completed the "Connect the junctions" portion of Genshin Impact's The Dirge of Bilqis quest series. Hopefully, this guide will assist you with this puzzle.

