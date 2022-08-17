Construction Destruction Builder Base Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

Challenges in Clash of Clans are one of the best ways to try new attacking strategies and win unique rewards like magic items, resources, gems, gold, and experience points. Players can participate in the challenges for free by clicking on the in-game events section.

Developers release home base and builder base challenges weekly to help players earn rewards and upgrade faster. Players must complete the challenge before the deadline to unlock the rewards. The latest builder base challenge in Clash of Clans is the Construction Destruction challenge. Players must complete the challenge by August 18 to unlock the rewards.

Latest Builder Base challenges in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Bash your opponents for 800% worth of damage in Versus Battles to earn a Rune of Builder Gold! Get ready for the Construction Destruction event! Bash your opponents for 800% worth of damage in Versus Battles to earn a Rune of Builder Gold! Get ready for the Construction Destruction event! https://t.co/x9dHuao4sN

The latest builder base challenge in the game is the Construction Destruction challenge, in which players must complete the 1000 destruction progress meter to earn rewards. Only versus battles are counted as the source to gain destruction percentage, so players should try their best to earn maximum percentages.

Unlike other troop challenges such as Titanic Strength and Hog Heaven, players are not required to use any specific troop in the Construction Destruction challenge. Players can create their army compositions and attack bases to earn destruction points.

The in-game description of the Construction Destruction challenge in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"Bash your opponents for 1000% worth of damage in Versus Battles to earn a superb reward!"

Players who complete the challenge will earn resources like builder gold and builder elixir as the versus battle bonuses. Players can unlock magic items and experience points by completing the 1000 percentage mark.

Players may use attacking strategies like Mass Baby Dragons or GibiArch. Mass Baby Dragons strategy is one of the best attacking strategies for the Construction Destruction challenge as players can use Baby Dragon's special air ability to win maximum battles and destruction points.

GibiArch is another good attacking strategy for the Construction Destruction challenge in Clash of Clans as Sneaky Archers and Raged Barbarians help clear outside buildings, allowing the Boxer Giants to attack the defenses. Players may use other builder base troops according to their requirements.

Construction Destruction Challenge rewards

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Bash your opponents for 800% worth of damage in Versus Battles to earn a Rune of Builder Gold. Construction destruction, construction reduction!Bash your opponents for 800% worth of damage in Versus Battles to earn a Rune of Builder Gold. Construction destruction, construction reduction! 🔨 Bash your opponents for 800% worth of damage in Versus Battles to earn a Rune of Builder Gold. https://t.co/L9r3QvyeTw

The rewards of the Construction Destruction challenge include magic items, experience points, and resources that can be obtained by winning versus battles and completing the 1000 percentage mark. Players who complete the challenge by August 18 can unlock the rewards. The following are the various rewards for the Construction Destruction challenge in Clash of Clans:

Players earn 400 experience points for completing the 1000 percentage mark.

Players also unlock the Shovel of Obstacles, which helps change the location of the obstacles. Players can use it to change the location of obstacles like rocks, stones, grasses, bushes, trees, event crates, special obstacles, gem boxes, and more.

Finally, the Construction Destruction challenge is one of the best builder-base challenges in Clash of Clans, which players can easily complete to unlock special rewards. Players can check the challenge's progress bar by clicking on the in-game events section.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen