Titanic Strength Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards and more

Clash of Clans is a popular mobile game that has grown in popularity as a result of new updates and in-game challenges. Challenges are an important aspect of the game, requiring players to win multiplayer battles using a specific troop to receive special rewards and experience points.

Every week, the developers offer new challenges to help players gain more resources and advance faster in the game. The "Titanic Strength" challenge, which is based on the Giant troop, is the latest challenge in the game.

In this article, we'll go over the Titanic Strength challenge in Clash of Clans, its rewards, and numerous attacking strategies for completing it.

Titanic Strength Challenge in Clash of Clans

Titanic Strength Challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

Titanic Strength is the most recent in-game troop challenge in which players must use the required number of Giants to win multiplayer fights and receive resources, magic items, experience points, and other rewards. Players can access the Titanic Strength challenge by going to the game's event section.

In Clash of Clans, the Titanic Strength challenge is described as follows:

"Flex your might and muscle your way through defenses when you use Giants at a discount during this event."

Players must use at least the required number of Giants in multiplayer battles to complete the challenge, much like they did in the How We Roll and Wizard of Awes challenges.

The minimum number of Giants a player must deploy in multiplayer battles is determined by the Town Hall level; for example, players in Town Hall 13 must use at least 6 Giants.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Witch Slap and Titanic Strength events are live right now! Complete the multiplayer challenge using these troops and you'll win 2x Training Potions, and 2x Power Potions! Witch Slap and Titanic Strength events are live right now! Complete the multiplayer challenge using these troops and you'll win 2x Training Potions, and 2x Power Potions! https://t.co/35kMoua7Wq

This is a unique challenge in which players will also enjoy a 60% discount on Giants training costs. The reduction is available until the end of the challenge, allowing players to obtain more resources by training farming armies at a considerably cheaper cost.

Players can employ a variety of assaulting strategies, such as GiBArch and Giant Spam, to complete the Titanic Strength challenge. Another way to finish the challenge is to train the required number of Giants and use them along with offensive strategies like GoWipe, DrVaWipe, and BoWiBa.

Titanic Strength Challenge Rewards

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Bowler and Giant events are live in-game right now! Train these two units at 80% off and win Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge! Show them How We Roll with our Titanic StrengthBowler and Giant events are live in-game right now! Train these two units at 80% off and win Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge! #ClashOn Show them How We Roll with our Titanic Strength 😎Bowler and Giant events are live in-game right now! Train these two units at 80% off and win Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge! #ClashOn https://t.co/Q6m4lBujkp

The Titanic Strength challenge is a fantastic method to earn experience points and progress through the game. Other rewards for completing the Titanic Strength challenge include magic potions. The following are the various awards for completing the Titanic Strength challenge in Clash of Clans:

After winning 10 multiplayer battles, players will receive 400 experience stars.

On finishing the challenge, players will receive a Research Potion, which will aid in boosting the troop laboratory for 1 hour.

Finally, challenges are a good way to obtain resources, magical items, and experience. In Clash of Clans, Titanic Strength is an excellent challenge for training the Giants at a lesser training cost while also earning Research Potion. To be eligible for rewards, players must complete the challenge before June 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far