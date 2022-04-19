How We Roll Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

Challenges are an essential part of Clash of Clans since they allow players to earn additional resources and experience. There are different types of in-game challenges like base challenges, troop challenges, and special army challenges. Each has various requirements and rewards.

One of the latest in-game troop challenges in Clash of Clans is the How We Roll challenge, based on the Dark Elixir troop "Bowler." Users must use a specific number of bowlers in multiplayer battles to complete this challenge by April 22 to win amazing rewards.

How We Roll Challenge in Clash of Clans

The How We Roll Challenge requires gamers to use a minimum number of Bowlers to win multiplayer battles (Image via Sportskeeda)

In-game troop challenges demand that you win ten multiplayer battles with a specific unit to earn rewards such as Magic Items, resources, and experience. The How We Roll challenge is the most recent troop challenge, and it can be found by going to the in-game events section.

Its in-game description is as follows:

"Get a perfect strike and earn 2x Resource Potions when you use your Bowlers at a discount during this event."

The How We Roll challenge requires players to use a minimum number of Bowlers to win multiplayer battles, which is dependent on the Town Hall level. For example, a Town Hall 13 user must use a minimum of ten Bowlers in multiplayer battles to complete this challenge.

Bowler is a dark elixir troop obtained once the Town Hall and Dark Barracks have been upgraded to level 10 and level 7, respectively. It's a ground unit that throws a giant bouncing rock that deals splash damage on the first bounce and then again when it lands.

Bowlers may be used in multiplayer combat in various ways, such as combining it with Golem and Witch to create a GoWiBo attack strategy or with Bats and Witch to create a BaWiBo offensive plan.

With Bowlers, ground attack methods are incredibly effective.

How We Roll challenge rewards

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Bowler and Giant events are live in-game right now! Train these two units at 80% off and win Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge! Show them How We Roll with our Titanic StrengthBowler and Giant events are live in-game right now! Train these two units at 80% off and win Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge! #ClashOn Show them How We Roll with our Titanic Strength 😎Bowler and Giant events are live in-game right now! Train these two units at 80% off and win Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge! #ClashOn https://t.co/Q6m4lBujkp

Troop challenges are a great way to acquire Magic Items and experience, which can help you upgrade more quickly. The following are the rewards for finishing the Clash of Clans How We Roll challenge:

Earn 400 experience upon completing the challenge.

Get two Resource Potions that will help boost the resource collectors like Gold collector and Dark Elixir drill for one day.

How We Roll is an excellent way to test some new Bowler attack strategies at discounted costs. Players should participate in such challenges to win additional resources, experience, and Magic Items in Clash of Clans.

Edited by Ravi Iyer