Content Warning “Failed to join” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Content Warning is continuing to have performance issues when it comes to the multiplayer aspect of the game. Players are at times not able to join lobbies made by their friends or even random public lobbies when the error occurs. It’s one of the more annoying issues in the title, and what makes it irritating to deal with is the fact that there is no permanent fix.

However, there are a few workarounds that the community has come up with which will allow you to temporarily deal with the issue. Today’s Content Warning guide will go over how you can deal with the “Failed to join” error in the game.

How to fix the “Failed to join” error in Content Warning

Here are a few things that you can do to try and deal with the performance error:

1) Restart the game

While it may not seem like the most ideal solution, many in the community have pointed out that by restarting the game they were able to temporarily deal with the connection issue. Switching it off and then turning it on allowed them to join a lobby.

2) Verify file integrity

PC players can verify the integrity of the files to try and fix the problem. The issue might be caused by some damaged files in the installation directory. To deal with it, you need to head to Library on Steam and right-click on Content Warning, then go to Properties, Installed Files, and click on “Verify Integrity of Game files”.

This will start a process that will automatically go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that are damaged.

3) Check server status

The Content Warning serves may be down or facing an issue. It’s best to check the status of these servers if you are not able to join a lobby. To check server status, you might want to visit their Discord or look at the game’s subreddit.

4) Wait for a patch and keep your game updated at all times

Landfall Games is periodically releasing new patches every few days. So one of the best ways to fix this issue in Content Warning will be to wait for a hotfix that solves it. So make sure to keep the game updated to the latest version at all times.