Content Warning official patch notes (April 3, 2024): Bug fixes, new items, and more

Content Warning gets its first major title update since its release. The co-op survival horror game quickly made its way to one of the best-selling games on Steam, despite being offered for free for a limited time on Valve's PC platform. Coming from Landfall Games, Content Warning resembles a more compact and light-hearted version of Lethal Company.

Much like Lethal Company, Landfall Games' latest title is released as an "early access" game, with promises of frequent updates and content add-ons. It seems like Landfall Games is already making good on their promises with the newest title update coming packed with not only bug fixes but also new quality-of-life features.

Here's everything you need to know about Content Warning's latest title update (April 3, 2024).

Content Warning official patch notes (April 3, 2024)

The latest update adds new quality-of-life features to the game (Image via Landfall Games)

Following the game's early access release on Steam, Landfall Games acknowledged some of the major issues players have been facing with the title, including but not limited to connection and hosting issues, camera footage not being visible, issues with voices and sound mixing, and a recurring issue with camera footage not extracting.

Landfall Games confirmed that they are looking into fixing the major issues with the game including the server disconnects that many players have been reporting on Steam forums, as well as the problems with the in-game camera and recording system.

That said, the latest update doesn't include fixes for the aforementioned issues. Instead, it essentially adds a few quality-of-life features, while also squashing some bugs related to the hard drive usage, specifically for recording footage.

Here are the official patch notes for Content Warning's latest update (April 3, 2024):

Added new item " Reporter Mic "

" Added new item " Sounds Player "

" Added a projector in the garden

Adjusted prices of emotes

Added inverted mouse setting

Fixed disk being able to be duplicated if you picked it up at the same time

Decreased hard drive usage for recordings

As mentioned previously, Landfall Games' latest co-op title was recently available for free on Steam, albeit for a very limited time. Currently, the game is available for $7.99. Much like Lethal Company or Phasmophobia, Landfall Games' latest title is a co-op-focused survival game, where players are given a set amount of tasks to complete, while an otherworldly creature is pursuing them.

The update also adds some improvements for the in-game camera and how the game records footage (Image via Landfall Games)

If players manage to survive and also record their ordeal using the in-game camera, they need to upload the "chaotic" footage to SpöökTube, to hopefully go viral.

Check out other Content Warning guides:

How to update Thunderstore mod manager || How to change faces || Tips and tricks for beginners || How to film something scary