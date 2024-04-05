Content Warning update (April 5) adds more fixes including Steam friend list invitation 

A new Content Warning update has just dropped, bringing with it new features and a plethora of bug fixes. Of particular highlight is the ability to add your Steam friends directly to your hosted game, which was previously only possible via third-party mods. While nothing game-changing in particular, the patch can be considered a sizable step in the right direction that should make for a more engaging time while you explore the Old World.

A full breakdown of the Content Warning update for April 5, 2024, can be found below.

A look into the Content Warning update for April 5, 2024

Landfall Publishing has detailed a series of updates for Content Warning today - April 5, 2024. A total of six fixes have been detailed, which mostly include quality-of-life additions that were very much needed.

Interestingly, the majority of these “features” used to be available as unofficial mods via Thunderstore prior. This update comes a mere two days after the first major patch that was released back on April 3, 2024, and is much appreciated.

The back-to-back release of these Content Warning updates is truly a delightful trend that emphasizes the developer’s dedication to the game. This is especially important given the multiplayer aspect and the (somewhat) simplistic nature of the game in its current state.

While Landfall’s work is commendable, there does exist a series of fixes that are in the pipeline still, such as:

Voice issues during chat.

Multiple problems related to connection stability and game hosting.

Issues with the in-game camera footage not being collected.

Certain edge cases where the camera footage is entirely blank.

With the current state of affairs, these issues are expected to be patched in no time.

Full Content Warning update (April 5) patch notes

The patch notes are listed as follows:

It is now possible to view the head movements of other players when looking up and down.

Equipment can now be gathered from the Old World.

Steam Rich Presence is enabled by default.

It is now possible to invite friends from the Steam Friends list directly.

View Quota is now shown correctly when loading a save.

The number of days left has now been corrected and will display the proper value even after sleeping.

Additionally, players are recommended to follow up on this update by restarting the Steam client and verifying the integrity of game files, if required.

Content Warning is a multiplayer horror game by Landfall Publishing. This PC/Steam exclusive title has players exploring the “Old World” with the goal of uploading their spooky footage to gain views and become “SpookTube famous”. The game was briefly free during a promotional period on April 1, 2024, after which it reverted to its original pricing of $7.99.