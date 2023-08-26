Controversial Fortnite streamer HydraSZN reportedly banned from Twitch after making offensive remarks on livestream

Fortnite content creator and Twitch streamer HydraSZN has been suspended by Twitch following recent outbursts that violated the platform's community guidelines. For those unaware, a few clips from the 20-year-old streamer's broadcasts recently went viral online. The clips showcased instances where he engaged in inappropriate humor and offensive comments, including making p*dophilic jokes.

At the time of the suspension, the streamer had amassed approximately 20K followers on his Twitch account. Currently, his channel displays the following message:

"This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Content Warning: Offensive Language

What did HydraSZN say? Streamer banned after violating community guidelines

HydraSZN has garnered significant media attention recently due to his involvement in making highly caustic and provocative statements. For instance, during one of his streams, he openly used derogatory language, referring to an opponent in Fortnite as a "r*tard."

Seconds later, he was swiftly knocked down by an approaching player in the lobby, and in the heat of the moment, the streamer rashly exclaimed the following:

"F**king r**ard... No, I l*ke kids. On my life, I'm a little child p****tor. What, bro!"

Fans have also discovered other toxic tirades. For instance, in another situation, the streamer proceeded to make a similar joke once again targeted at minors. He outrageously exclaimed:

"God, I literally love f***ing m*nors."

There are additional instances where the streamer can be observed making further problematic comments, including telling a chatter to "k*ll" themselves. He was heard saying:

"I got this. 'Off yourself you stupid p*do' (reading a tweet). K*ll yourself. K*ll yourself. K*ll yourself, I can say that. K*ll yourself, on god, k*ll yourself. I don't give a sh*t. Find a bridge, r*tard. I don't care. I don't say anything weird."

What did HydraSZN say following the ban?

Following the suspension, the streamer has been rather active on Twitter/X, continuing to share information about the ban. He disclosed that he had lodged an appeal against the suspension and received a response from Twitch, which stated that the warning would persist on his channel due to violations related to "Non-consensual s*xual objectification."

In a separate tweet, he went on to express that while he acknowledges the criticism directed at him, he believes that a permanent ban might be excessively severe, given that there are others on Twitch who make comparable jokes. He wrote:

"I deserve the hate for making a dumb joke, but if twitch bans me for this. They might as well ban literally thousands of other streamers. I don’t deserve an indefinite ban, twitch is my job, and my childhood dream and I was finally succeeding. Unban me twitch."

Currently, HydraSZN has transitioned to Kick, where he has gathered a modest count of 315 followers at the time of writing. He is yet to conduct his first stream on the website.