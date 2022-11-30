Cookie Run: Kingdom 4.0 patch notes: Sherbet Cookie, new treasure, Frost Queen buffs, and more

One of the biggest Cookie Run: Kingdom updates to have come out in a while is now live in the game. While many fans hoped for some new songs to be added to the BTS event, that has not materialized in this update at least.

However, new Mikrokosmos costumes have been added for each BTS Cookie, and the long-standing demand for an extension of the Tower of Sweet Chaos has also been met. Read on to find out more about the content that is being added via the "Stories by the Fireplace" update.

Cookie Run: Kingdom version 4.0 full patch notes: New Super Epic Cookie

The two new cookies being added are the most hyped part of the update, and understandably so with how meta-shaking both might prove to be. Carol Cookie, an Epic Healer, will be the first from that category to have any DMG dealing prowess, and Sherbet Cookie, the third Super Epic Ranged DPS who appears to be an updated Frost Queen, both show a great deal of promise.

Another big talking point in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community is the addition of Frost Queen's "Freezing Squall" inflicting the Frost debuff. While it is not yet clear what exactly the Frost debuff will do, users speculate it to be either an ATK SPD debuff or Stun of some sort.

A lesser-known addition to today's update will be the same Frost debuff being added to Snow Sugar Cookie's "Frost debuff."

A new Treasure called the Hollyberian Royal Necklace (Epic) has also been added. It will provide an HP shield to the entire team and a DMG Resist buff as well. It can be triggered at 15-second intervals in combat, up to three times, with the HP Shield's capacity increasing every time it is activated.

It is a good day for HP Shield treasures in Cookie Run: Kingdom, with the Sacred Pomegranate Branch also being buffed. The shield it provides is being increased to 63% of Max HP, up from 30%. The duration has also doubled to 14 seconds.

In more good news for Cookie Run: Kingdom fans, the Tower of Sweet Chaos has finally been expanded up to Tray 250. Trays will also be divided into Layers from Season 11, with 50 Trays at each level.

This will allow for better, easier progression within the tower because when the Season ends, Cookie Run: Kingdom players will have to start from the first level of the Layer they were in and not from the beginning like they would have to otherwise.

For example, if the highest Tray you were able to clear last season was Tray 121 in Layer 3, in the next season you can skip Layers 1 and 2, and start from 3 directly.

Skipping layers as described above will require some amount of Searing Keys but at a considerable discount than if you had to start from scratch.

The option to choose three Epic Treasures has been added, and the chances of obtaining those Treasures will increase when you input those preferences in the Cookie Run: Kingdom Treasure Gacha.

Two new Events, "Lantern of Friendly Winds" and "Sugar Gnomes Holiday Cake Shop" have also been added.

Fans can track this space to see all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they come out.

