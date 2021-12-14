Adventurer Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

Players who have been playing Cookie Run: Kingdom since launch know how frequently devs update the game and add new content. The game also has a good record of giving away freebies and seasonal gifts.

In this article, we are going to take you through a complete guide of the Adventurer Cookie that was made playable at launch.

Diving into Cookie Run: Kingdom- Adventurer Cookie

The in-game description of Adventurer Cookie reads:

"For a long time, there have been only rumors of Adventurer Cookie's travels far and wide beyond the Witch's island, but now he's back and ready to guide the other Cookies into uncharted territories of a new exciting world. Adventurer Cookie had got quite a lot of stories to tell: about legendary dragons, kingdoms in ruins, but... So little time! His thirst for the unknown is unquenchable, and he will continue to roam the wide world as long as possible."

Skill: Rope Master

Adventurer Cookie's skill, Rope Master, gives him the special ability to appear behind the farthest enemy, attacking them and thus incapacitating them.

Statistics of Adventurer Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

12 second base Cooldown

Damage dealt: 410.0% base (+5.6% DMG per level)

Shackles: 4.0 sec

Rope Master, at base level, deals damage at 410.0% (+5.6 Damage per level). It binds the enemy in shackles for 4 seconds and the skill has a cooldown of 12 seconds. It is a cookie of "Rare" rarity and belongs to the Ambush class. His position is prioritized to the Middle by default.

Voice of Adventurer Cookie from Cookie: Run Kingdom

Chris Parson is an American Voice Actor who began his career working as an assistant in talent management. He later started working at Sony Pictures Imagework. It was after getting fired from Sony that he started his career as a Voice actor. Some of his works are:

Goblin- The Spiderwick Chronicles

Lt. Driscoll- L.A Noire

Junkrat- Overwatch

Adventurer Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is a fairly average cookie that can be replaced very early in the game by another cookie of better stats or rarity. It is good enough for the early levels and does its job. The best suitable Toppings for Adventurer cookie are 5X Searing Raspberry and 5X Bouncy Caramel.

