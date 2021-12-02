Angel Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom is an action RPG title where the player starts the game as Ginger Brave Cookie, the protagonist. The story takes players through a variety of levels and has them collect different pieces of the story to learn more about Ginger Brave Cookie. The game has a party-based system that forms a party of cookies that players can unlock throughout the game. It features a wide range of cookies that can be unlocked, each of them with different abilities. The game offers cookies in four rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, and Ancient. Cookie Run: Kingdom provides players with lots of freebies as well that can be opened with in-game codes.

Angel Cookie, a common cookie, was made playable right at the game's launch. It has not been featured in the World Exploration Story so far. This cookie is considered to be the Devil Cookie's opposite, often seen doing kind acts while the Devil Cookie is more mischievous in nature.

The in-game description of the Angel Cookie reads:

"Angel Cookie is trying to master the art of flying but can't rise higher than a teeny tiny bit above the ground just yet! Angel Cookie's favorite animals are penguins, ostriches, and baby chicks. Can you guess why? The Cookie's shiny golden curls are truly special. Not only do they grant their owner healing powers, they are remarkably lovely to look at!"

According to the Cookie Run: Kingdom Fandom Wiki, their origin is as follows:

"Angel Cookie was the face of a collaboration between Cookie Run: Kingdom and Korean coffee shop chain Angel-in-us, dubbed 'Angel Cookie in Angel-in-us'."

The Angel Cookie is a healing class cookie and their position is prioritized in the Rear.

Angel Cookie's ability, known as Celestial Light, heals all party members and restores their Hit Points by 50% of ATK. Their skill has a 15-second cooldown.

Healing: 50.0% of ATK (+0.6% - 0.7% Healing per level)

Skill: Celestial Light

"Blessed be the Cookies! Flies up in the air, restoring HP of all party members."

Soulstone

The primary use of a Soulstone is to level up the cookies. Leveling up a cookie is quite beneficial as it increases the base stats of the cookie and improves their special skills. If players get a cookie that they already have, the cookie automatically gets converted to Soulstone. After the completion of the main storyline, the next goal would be to get all the cookies available in the Kingdom.

The Angel Cookie's Soulstone description reads:

"This stone holds a piece of Angel Cookie's soul. Its light fills you with confidence in your abilities."

The Angel Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom would be a great addition to your roster. This is a Healing class cookie, and their position is prioritized in the Rear.

Angel Cookie is known for "The Stare" in which their eyes narrow and they appear unnerving. They are best suited for a 5x Sweet Candy Topping.

