What is the best They/Them Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cookie Run: Kingdom is an excellent example of a diverse game. There are over 250 Cookies in the game and each of them are categorized into different genders.

Every Cookie has a personality type and their own voice actors. Cookie Run: Kingdom must be praised for the little details that they put into the game. In this article, gamers are going to learn about the best They/Them Cookie that Cookie Run: Kingdom has to offer.

Cookie Run: Kingdom- Best They/Them Cookie

The best They/Them Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom is none other than Squid Ink Cookie. Squid Ink Cookie is an Epic Cookie that belongs to the Magic Class. Their position is prioritized to the Middle by default.

They were released alongside Sorbet Shark Cookie (another they/them cookie) in the first part of the Soda Island Outlaws update.

The in-game description of Squid Ink Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom reads:

"Squid Ink Cookie came out of the oven not even a little bit crispy. Maybe that's because of all the viscous ink inside! The Cookie was found floating along the seashore, all weak and confused.

"There is a theory that this Cookie is the legendary treasure-eating sea monster that attacked treasure ships, hungry for more gold. But Squid Ink Cookie can't remember anything of that and spends all the time oozing blackish inky tears."

Squid Ink Cookie Soulstone

" This stone holds a piece of Squid Ink Cookie's soul. You can't help but notice a faint sob from it."

Skill of Squid Ink Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom Squid Ink Cookie Skill (Image via Reddit/u/Bluehairedqueen)

Squid Ink Cookie's Skill Ink Tentacle Slap summons the Giant Squid of the Deep Sea which attacks the enemies by slapping them from air, thus dealing massive area damage multiple times.

Statistics of Squid Ink Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

16 second base Cooldown

Single hit DMG: 35.0% (+0.5% DMG per level)

In conclusion, Squid Ink Cookie is the best they/them cookie because of the massive area damage they deal in a single hit. Their abilities can pierce through almost any enemy line when paired with the best support and defense cookies. The 16 second cooldown can even be reduced by applying Toppings.

Edited by Saman