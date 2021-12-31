Bombers in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom has introduced over 250 cookies, each of them belonging to a different class and rarity. The rarities being- Common, Rare, Epic, Ancient and Legendary. The classes being- Bomber, Healing, Charge, Defense, Ambush, Ranged, Magic and Support.

Bomber cookies deal area damage with single hits.They work somewhat like Magic class cookies. In this article, gamers are going to learn all about the Bomber class and how they work.

Diving into Cookie Run: Kingdom - Bomber class cookies

Bomber Cookies can be found in Middle and Rear positions. They are effective in dealing with large groups of enemies because they can cause really effective splash damage, especially when enemies are clumped together.

The game was released with 37 Cookies, and there are currently 65 playable Cookies with only five Bomber cookies among them. There are no bomber cookies available in the common rarity at the moment.

There are three rare bomber cookies, one epic bomber cookie and one legendary bomber cookie.

Rare Type

Cherry Cookie

Alchemist Cookie

Gumball Cookie

Epic Type

Poison Mushroom Cookie

Legendary Type

Sea Fairy Cookie

Which Bomber Cookie is worth investing in?

Sea Fairy Cookie is a Legendary Cookie that belongs to the Bomber class. Her position is prioritized to the Middle by default. Her skill, Soaring Compassion, is what makes her the most valuable bomber cookie at the moment. However, it is extremely rare to obtain Sea Fairy Cookie from the Gacha because of her Legendary status.

Her skill - Soaring Compassion

Cookie Run: Kingdom Sea Fairy Cookie's Skill (Image via Reddit/u/bob-the-builder-shr)

"Fires a stream of water, inflicting damage and stunning 5 closest enemies. After a certain time, a full moon-shaped pool of water created underneath the targets bursts up with the power of eternity, dealing heavy damage. (Skill cannot be applied to summoned foes.)"

Statistics of Sea Fairy Cookie

17 second base Cooldown

Water Stream DMG: 150.0%

Water Pillar DMG: 173.0% (+4.4% DMG per level)

Stun: 3.0 sec

Overall, a bomber cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom is a very good addition to your roster because it can cause very effective area damage to enemies when paired with a good line of defense in the Front. The defense or charge cookies absorb damage and the bomber cookies inflict area damage from the Middle lane.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider