Cookie Run: Kingdom is an action-based role-playing game where a player's top priority is to have a balanced team of cookies. There are three positions that cookies are assigned to in a party - Front, Middle, and Rear.
The goal of Middle position cookies is to deal damage to the enemies while the defense and charge cookies in the Front position absorb the damage. In this article, we will talk about the best Middle position cookies for a player's roster.
Best Middle position cookies to have in your Cookie Run: Kingdom party
The Top 5 Middle Position Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom are:
- Licorice Cookie
- Espresso Cookie
- Poison Mushroom Cookie
- Chili Pepper Cookie
- Snow Sugar Cookie
5) Licorice Cookie
Licorice Cookie is a major antagonist, belonging to the Magic class. It is an Epic Cookie and has been available since the game's release. By default, his position is prioritized to the Middle.
Skill - Licorice Servants
Statistics of his skill
- 14 second base Cooldown
- Damage dealt: 239.0% (+3.3% DMG per level)
- Summons Licorice Servants with 5% ATK, 150% DEF, and 50% HP
- +20.0% DEF for 7.0 seconds
4) Espresso Cookie
Espresso Cookie is an Epic Cookie, available since Cookie Run: Kingdom was released. It belongs to the Magic class. By default, his position is prioritized to the Middle.
Skill - Grinding
Statistics of his skill
- 15 second base Cooldown
- 80% DMG over 7 hits (+1.01~1.05% DMG per level)
- 100% DMG with last hit (+1.25~1.35% DMG per level)
3) Poison Mushroom Cookie
Poison Mushroom Cookie is an antagonist of the game and an Epic Cookie, available since release. It belongs to the Bomber class. By default, their position is prioritized to the Middle.
Skill - Poison Cloud
Statistics of their skill
- 15 second base Cooldown
- 127.8% DMG
- Poison DMG: 22.5% DMG (+0.31% DMG per level) every 1.0 sec over 10.0 sec
2) Chili Pepper Cookie
Chili Pepper Cookie is a major protagonist in the game. It is an Epic Cookie, available since release, and belongs to the Ambush class. By default, her position is prioritized to the Middle.
Skill - Cheap Shot
Statistics of her skill
- 12 second base Cooldown
- Damage dealt: 44.5% (+0.6% DMG per level)
1) Snow Sugar Cookie
Snow Sugar Cookie is an Epic Cookie, also available since release. It belongs to the Magic class. By default, their position is prioritized to the Middle.
Skill - Blizzard
Statistics of their skill
- 20 second base Cooldown
- Snow King: 26.0% ATK (+0.35% ATK per level), 125.0% of DEF, 150.0% of HP
- ATK SPD Reduction: -25% within the snowstorm range