Cookie Run: Kingdom is an action-based role-playing game where a player's top priority is to have a balanced team of cookies. There are three positions that cookies are assigned to in a party - Front, Middle, and Rear.

The goal of Middle position cookies is to deal damage to the enemies while the defense and charge cookies in the Front position absorb the damage. In this article, we will talk about the best Middle position cookies for a player's roster.

Best Middle position cookies to have in your Cookie Run: Kingdom party

The Top 5 Middle Position Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom are:

Licorice Cookie

Espresso Cookie

Poison Mushroom Cookie

Chili Pepper Cookie

Snow Sugar Cookie

5) Licorice Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom Licorice Cookie (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Licorice Cookie is a major antagonist, belonging to the Magic class. It is an Epic Cookie and has been available since the game's release. By default, his position is prioritized to the Middle.

Skill - Licorice Servants

Statistics of his skill

14 second base Cooldown

Damage dealt: 239.0% (+3.3% DMG per level)

Summons Licorice Servants with 5% ATK, 150% DEF, and 50% HP

+20.0% DEF for 7.0 seconds

4) Espresso Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom Espresso Cookie (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Espresso Cookie is an Epic Cookie, available since Cookie Run: Kingdom was released. It belongs to the Magic class. By default, his position is prioritized to the Middle.

Skill - Grinding

Statistics of his skill

15 second base Cooldown

80% DMG over 7 hits (+1.01~1.05% DMG per level)

100% DMG with last hit (+1.25~1.35% DMG per level)

3) Poison Mushroom Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom Poison Mushroom Cookie (Image via YouTube/Orochi Rose Pierre Alfonzo Duangdara)

Poison Mushroom Cookie is an antagonist of the game and an Epic Cookie, available since release. It belongs to the Bomber class. By default, their position is prioritized to the Middle.

Skill - Poison Cloud

Statistics of their skill

15 second base Cooldown

127.8% DMG

Poison DMG: 22.5% DMG (+0.31% DMG per level) every 1.0 sec over 10.0 sec

2) Chili Pepper Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom Chili Pepper Cookie (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Chili Pepper Cookie is a major protagonist in the game. It is an Epic Cookie, available since release, and belongs to the Ambush class. By default, her position is prioritized to the Middle.

Skill - Cheap Shot

Statistics of her skill

12 second base Cooldown

Damage dealt: 44.5% (+0.6% DMG per level)

1) Snow Sugar Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom Snow Sugar Cookie (Image via Reddit/u/HelloWhyImIhere)

Snow Sugar Cookie is an Epic Cookie, also available since release. It belongs to the Magic class. By default, their position is prioritized to the Middle.

Skill - Blizzard

Statistics of their skill

20 second base Cooldown

Snow King: 26.0% ATK (+0.35% ATK per level), 125.0% of DEF, 150.0% of HP

ATK SPD Reduction: -25% within the snowstorm range

