Devil Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom — All you need to know

In Cookie Run: Kingdom, players are supposed to pull cookies from The Cookie Gacha to make their own party. Without a party of five, they can find difficulty fighting battles in both PvP and PvE. The game offers more than 250 cookies.

In this article, players will learn about the Devil Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom. He is a Rare cookie belonging to the Magic class, and his position is prioritized to the Middle by default.

Diving into Cookie Run: Kingdom- Devil Cookie

The in-game description of Devil Cookie reads as:

"Devil Cookie is mysterious in many ways. This cookie might look hot and spicy but tastes like fizzy cola. According to a trustworthy source, they are made of bat extract and a few drops of carbonated beverage. Little trickster's ultrasonic powers allow them to see cookie souls invisible to the others. Devil Cookie is also capable of summoning the horribly powerful and tremendously sugary Devilish Rune straight from the fiery lower trays of existence."

Devil Cookie was released alongside Red Velvet Cookie in the second half of the Tiers of Chaos update on April 27, 2021.

Devil Cookie Soulstone description

"This Stone holds a piece of Devil Cookie's soul. Suddenly you feel an urge to play a prank on someone."

His skill

Devil Cookie's skill, Devilish Rune, summons the Devilish Rune, dealing damage over time to enemies standing on it and reducing their Attack Speed and Movement Speed.

Statistics of Devil Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

8-second base Cooldown

DMG every 0.5 sec for 7.0 sec

Total DMG Over Time: 115.0% (+1.55% DMG per level)

15.0 % ATK SPD above the Rune

-15.0 % MOV SPD above the Rune

Voice of Devil Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Aleks Le is an American voice actor whose other works include:

Joe Lazure in Beyblade

Royta in Wargroove

Zenitsu in Demon Slayer

Overall, Devil Cookie is a decent addition to the roster. His skill, Devilish Rune, deals pretty good damage to enemies and also decreases their attack and movement speeds. The most suitable toppings for Devil Cookie are X5 Searing Raspberry and X5 Swift Chocolate.

