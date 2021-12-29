Espresso Cookie vs Latte Cookie - Which is better in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cookie Run: Kingdom players face a common problem while choosing their favorite cookie most of the time due to so many choices. The game has introduced us to over 250 Cookies ranked in 5 rarities - Common, Rare, Epic, Ancient and Legendary. Then there are Special Cookies, but they are featured only during special events.

In this article, gamers will learn about two Epic Cookies - Espresso Cookie and Latte Cookie, and which one is better among the two.

Cookie Run: Kingdom - Espresso Cookie vs Latte Cookie

Espresso Cookie and Latte Cookie are Epic Cookies, with both being from Magic class.

Espresso Cookie has been available since Cookie Run: Kingdom's release and Latte Cookie has been available since March 5, 2021.

Position

Espresso Cookie - Middle

Latte Cookie - Middle

Class

Espresso Cookie - Magic

Latte Cookie - Magic

Skill

Cookie Run: Kingdom Espresso Cookie skill (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Both Cookies deal area damage, with a 15 second skill cooldown at base level. Espresso Cookie's skill, Grinding, creates a Giant Whirlwind, inflicting area damage to the enemies and pulls them to the center.

Cookie Run: Kingdom Latte Cookie skill (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Latte Cookie's skill, Care for a Latte, on the other hand, conjures a Latte Glyph and attracts enemies to the center, dealing damage and silencing them. The Glyph remains on the ground, dealing damage over time, and greater damage to enemies in its center.

Espresso Cookie - 80% DMG over 7 hits (+1.01~1.05% DMG per level)

Latte Cookie - 60.0% (+1.1% DMG per level)

Latte Cookie also deals damage differently inside the Inner Latte Glyph and Outer Latte Glyph:

Inner Latte Glyph Damage: 140.0% (+1.8% DMG per level)

Outer Latte Glyph Damage: 105.0% (+1.3 DMG per level)

The ability of Latte Cookie, Care for a Latte, silences enemies for a second and immobilizes them for five seconds.

Also Read Article Continues below

In conclusion, Cookie Run: Kingdom has given us two Epic Cookies that have similar abilities and compete very well against each other. However, if there's a better choice among them, it is the Latte Cookie. She deals better area damage, and her Glyph piles on even more damage. The best part about her skill, which gains her the edge over Espresso Cookie, is the silencing and immobilization ability.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee