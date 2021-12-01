Latte Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom: All you need to know

Cookie Run Kingdom is an action-based RPG with a party system. Developers add new cookies, freebies, and numerous treasures in fresh updates. There are lots of cookies to earn, which can be unlocked through the classic Gacha system or throughout the story.

Cookie Run Kingdom devs made such an addition to the collection of cookies, released along with Cream Puff Cookie in the Beacons of Unity update (version 1.2.001).

Cookie Run Kingdom developers made the Latte Cookie playable on March 5.

Latte Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom: Everything you need to know

The in-game Cookie Run Kingdom description for the cookie reads as:

"Coffee or milk... that is the question. Why not both? Latte Cookie's dough was formed with coffee most bitter and acrid, balanced with the creamiest and smoothest blend of milk. With her etched staff in hand, she gracefully draws beautifully patterned Latte Glyphs in the air while daydreaming. But watch out! By chance, one of these Glyphs could be a powerful sigil for a grand spell! During her years as a student, she spearheaded research on the development of Coffee Magic with a rather eccentric aficionado of coffee. Thanks to her efforts, Latte Cookie was granted a professorship at the Parfaedia Magic Institute. You'd think that a professor would be more punctual, especially with their own lectures. But not Latte Cookie! She's more invested in savoring a warm latte before class. Though far from achieving the Professor of the Year Reward, she knows a thing or two about inspiring her students. With her genuine compliments and encouraging smile, Latte Cookie is the favorite professor of many."

You can unlock the Latte Cookie through the classic Gacha system. The odds of drawing the Latte Cookie are 0.05%.

She played a major role in the Parfaedia Institute event and worked as a professor at the Institute, teaching Entry-Level Magic Circles in the General Course.

It is an Epic type of rarity, falling under the Magic class.

Latte cookie's skill

Latte Cookie's Care for Latte skill in Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Reddit)

Statistics of Latte Cookie from Cookie Run Kingdom

15 second base Cooldown

Damage dealt: 60.0% (+1.1% DMG per level)

Inner Latte Glyph Damage: 140.0% (+1.8% DMG per level)

Outer Latte Glyph Damage: 105.0% (+1.3 DMG per level)

Silence: 1.0 sec

Immobilized: 5.0 sec

Her skill conjures a Latte Glyph attracting enemies to its center, dealing damage, and silencing them. The Glyph remains on the ground, dealing damage over time and greater damage to enemies in its center.

Latte Cookie soulstone

"This stone holds a piece of Latte Cookie's soul. Promise that you won't forget how to relax and be confident, OK?"

Latte Cookie from Cookie Run Kingdom, an Epic rarity cookie, is a very good addition to your roster. This is a Magic class Cookie whose position is prioritized to the Middle.

Her skill deals damage over time and greater damage to the enemies in the center. The silence effect of her skill does not allow the enemies to move or strike, although it is effective for a few seconds.

The best suitable topping for Latte Cookie is X5 Searing Raspberries which gives her a lot more attack power.

