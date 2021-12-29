Gumball Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom is an action-based role-playing game which blends all the fun elements of Gacha with kingdom-style base-building. Cookie Run: Kingdom has introduced more than 250 cookies to its playerbase, all of which fall under five categories or rarities of Common, Rare, Epic, Ancient, and Legendary.

In this article, players will learn about Gumball Cookie, a Rare Cookie available since the release of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Diving into Cookie Run: Kingdom's Gumball Cookie

Gumball Cookie, a Rare Cookie, first made an appearance in Herb Cookie's New Plant. Gumball Cookie belongs to the Bomber class and his position is prioritized to the Rear by default.

The in-game description of Gumball Cookie reads:

"The hard outside and soft inside of a gumball were separated, then evenly mixed into the batter and—ta-da!—Gumball Cookie was born! If you smell a sweet and sour aroma, Gumball Cookie is nearby! He is out on a mission to transform the dull world into a fun and colorful playground with his gumball cannon! Walls? Ceiling? Obstacles? Everything is a canvas for this mischievous cookie! It is said that he angered the Witch by coloring her oven the day after he was born. "

Skill of Gumball Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom Gumball Cookie's useful ability (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gumball Cookie's skill Art-illery shoots three bubble gum charges at enemies which deal significant area damage, while also decreasing the attack speed of enemies.

Gumball Cookie's skill in-game description

Boom-boom-boom! The cookie shoots three bubble gum charges at the enemies, each causing area damage and decreasing the enemies' Attacking Speed.

Statistics of Art-illery skill

13 second base Cooldown

Damage dealt: 264.0% (+3.6% DMG dealt per level)

-20.0% ATK SPD for 6 seconds

Voice of Gumball Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Caylus Cunningham is an American actor, YouTuber, and social media influencer who is well known for his GTA V content and other gaming videos on YouTube. He also has two other YouTube channels, Caylus and Infinite Shorts.

Also Read Article Continues below

Overall, Gumball Cookie is a decent addition to any kind of player's party. He deals considerable area damage to the enemies with an added bonus on decreasing the enemies' attack speed. The best suited Toppings for Gumball Cookie would be 5x Searing Raspberry and 5x Swift Chocolate.

Edited by Atul S