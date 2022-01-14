Cookie Run: Kingdom active redeem code for January 2022

Cookie Run: Kingdom players have always been rewarded with loads of gifts and freebies by the game developers: Devsisters. These freebies are nothing but one of the best ways to get a good boost as the game progresses, including coins, crystals, rainbow cubes and decorative items.

In this article, gamers will learn how to redeem codes and get working January 2022 redeem code.

Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem code for January 2022

The only active redeem code for January 2022:

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD7- 500 Rainbow Cubes

Currently codes are being added to celebrate the 1st year anniversary of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Expired codes from December 2021

2021KRGAMEAWARDS: 5000 crystals, 1000 Rainbow Cubes, and 1000 Cold Crystals

5000 crystals, 1000 Rainbow Cubes, and 1000 Cold Crystals 30MILLIONKINGDOM : 3000 Crystals and 3000 Rainbow Cubes

: 3000 Crystals and 3000 Rainbow Cubes GETUR7SUGARGNOME: 7 Sugar Gnomes

7 Sugar Gnomes GETUR1SUGARGNOME: 1 Sugar Gnome

1 Sugar Gnome GETUR3SUGARGNOME: 3 Sugar Gnomes

3 Sugar Gnomes GETUR5SUGARGNOME: 5 Sugar Gnomes

5 Sugar Gnomes SAMSUNGCRKINGDOM: 100 Crystals

Steps to redeem codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Step 1: Go to your base and click on the "three horizontal lines" icon appearing on the top right corner of the screen and go to Settings.

Cookie Run Kingdom Redeem Code Step 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Click on the Info tab.

Cookie Run Kingdom Redeem Code Step 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3: Copy your User ID. Players are required to copy their Email ID and not their Player ID.

Cookie Run Kingdom Redeem Code Step 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 4: Go to Cookie Run Kingdom Redeem Code page. Enter activate and then click Claim Reward.

Cookie Run Kingdom Redeem Code Step 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

None of the codes from 2021 are currently active for redemption. However, Cookie Run developers are adding more codes for 2022 that are preset to expire on Feb 14.

Note: Codes are time sensitive and expire after a particular period. Readers are advised to check them before using.

