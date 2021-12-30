Kumiho Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom devs have never failed to satisfy players with new updates and additions to their game. They have introduced over 250 cookies and have perfectly balanced their Gacha Element with other elements like kingdom style base building, PvP and PvE.

In this article, Cookie Run: Kingdom players are going to learn about one of those 250 cookies - the Kumiho Cookie.

Diving into Cookie Run: Kingdom- Kumiho Cookie

Kumiho Cookie is an Epic Cookie that was released on February 7, 2021. She belongs to the Charge Class and her position is prioritized to the Front by default.

The in-game description of Kumiho cookie reads:

"A fox-shaped marshmallow wished to become a Cookie so much that it mastered a spell to shapeshift into a Cookie by surviving only on flour and butter for 999 days. As a result, she can now disguise herself as a seductive and attractive Cookie. Anyone who catches even a glimpse of her will instantly fall in love. Perhaps she's dazzling them with her nine tails."

Soulstone Description of Kumiho Cookie:

"This stone holds a piece of Kumiho Cookie's soul. Under its pristine shiny surface lies the passionate desire to become a real Cookie."

Her skill

Kumiho Cookie's Skill, Somersault, makes her transform into a Cookie and causes area damage to all nearby enemies. She charms the enemies as well, thus reducing their defense. Afterward, she fires a powerful Fox Spirit Flame at up to 5 enemies nearby and finally turns back into a marshmallow fox.

Statistics of Kumiho Cookie

4 second base Cooldown

Single hit DMG: 245.4% (+3.34% DMG per level)

Transformation for 12.0 sec

Charmed: 2.0 sec

-20.0% DEF for 8.0 sec

Damage bonus during transformation: 251.2%

Voice of Kumiho Cookie and Ninja Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Overall, Kumiho Cookie is a good addition to your roster because of her good base, damage accompanied by her ability to charm enemies and reduce enemy defense. She also inflicts really good transformation damage to her enemies. The most suitable Topping for Kumiho Cookie would be the X5 Solid Almond Topping.

