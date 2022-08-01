Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes for August 2022 (updated)

As Cookie Run: Kingdom's popularity grows, many new gamers join its fanbase. The recent Ascension controversy was a window into the gap between players who can afford to make in-app purchases and those who can't.

Given the large number of resources required at every stage of the game, redeem codes act like a partial equalizer between these two sets of players.

To level the playing field, the developers release several codes, granting gamers access to resources like Crystals and Radiant Shards.

Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes for August 2022

Devsisters often celebrate special occasions like the game's anniversary or a collaboration by releasing a coupon code. So, players should make sure to keep checking its official Twitter handle around these times.

Each Cookie Run: Kingdom code is released with a set expiration date. The listed codes are currently active and will continue to be usable until at least the end of the month.

CRKWELCOMEDISNEY - 3000 Crystals, 400 Radiant Shards, and more (New!)

GOMAGICOVENEVENT - 500 Crystals

As mentioned earlier, all codes have an expiration date, and repeatedly trying to redeem an expired code will lead to suspensions and even a permanent ban on your Cookie Run: Kingdom account. Thus, please make note of some of the codes that have expired recently.

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD1 - 1000 Crystals

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD2 - Special Cookie Cutters x3

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD3 - EXP Star Jelles Lv. 6 x100

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD4 - 30 Time Jumpers

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD5 - 3 of each Aurora item

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD6 - 3 Magic Cookie Cutters

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD7 - Rainbow Cubes x500

2021KRGAMEAWARDS (Reward: 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1000 Cold Crystals & 5,000 Crystals) (New!)

30MILLIONKINGDOM (Reward: 3,000 Rainbow Cubes & 3,000 Crystals)

KINGDOMNBLUECLUB (Reward: 500 Crystals)

KINGDOMWITHSONIC (Reward: 1000 Crystals)

BESTGAMEAWARDTHX (Reward: 3000 Crystals)

How to avail Cookie Run: Kingdom codes in August 2022?

Please ensure that the given procedure is followed precisely since all codes are for single use. If users bungle through the redemption procedure, they risk losing the ability to access the rewards from that particular code.

Go to the three-line menu (Hamburger) on the top right corner and click on settings Copy user info from the Info tab. Readers, please note that you have to copy your registered email ID here, not your player ID. Go to the Devsisters redeem page. Enter any of the codes from the above list and click on claim reward.

Gamers can feel free to drop any new codes that they discover in the comment section below for other Cookie Run: Kingdom fans to benefit from.

