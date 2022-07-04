Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes for July 2022 (updated)

Cookie Run: Kingdom is by no measure a very accessible game because it takes a lot of resource collection to get established as a beginner. At every stage, players must shell out various currencies to move up.

While many resort to making in-app purchases as and when needed, this is not an option for most users.

To level the playing field, Cookie Run: Kingdom's developers release several redeem codes from time to time, granting gamers access to rare resources for free.

Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes to help players build more substantial base

Before moving on to the currently active codes, it should be noted that all codes in CRK have an expiration date. Repeated attempts to redeem expired codes will lead to suspensions and eventual bans on players' accounts.

Only three redeem codes are currently active in Cookie Run: Kingdom and will continue to be usable until the end of July.

FOLLOWUSINEUROPE (NEW): 2,500 Crystals

CRKBEHINDNFUTURE: 8x Aurora Compass/8x Aurora Pillar/8x Aurora Back/250,000 Coins/5,000x Crystals/130x EXP Star Jelly Level 6/10x Magic Cookie Cutter/1,200 Radiant Shards/1,500 Rainbow Cubes/30x Time Jumper/120x Topping Pieces

TIKTOK1MFOLLOWER: 1000 Crystals

A list of popular expired codes is also attached below to avoid earlier discussed repercussions from using expired codes.

30MILLIONKINGDOM (Reward: 3,000 Rainbow Cubes & 3,000 Crystals)

GETUR5SUGARGNOME

GETUR3SUGARGNOME

GETUR1SUGARGNOME

GETUR7SUGARGNOME

2021KRGAMEAWARDS (Reward: 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1000 Cold Crystals & 5,000 Crystals)

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD1 - 1000 Crystals

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD2 - Special Cookie Cutters x3

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD3 - EXP Star Jelles Lv. 6 x100

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD4 - 30 Time Jumpers

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD5 - 3 of each Aurora item

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD6 - 3 Magic Cookie Cutters

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD7 - Rainbow Cubes x500

How to avail Cookie Run: Kingdom codes in July 2022

New users should pay close attention to the below process as all codes are single-use. This means that a hitch while redeeming them will prevent them from getting the listed rewards completely.

Open the Three Line (Hamburger) Menu from the top right corner of the screen and click on Settings

Open the Info tab and copy the user info. Copy the email ID and not the Devsisters player ID.

Go to the Redeem page like the own shown above and paste the copied info.

Put in any active code from the list above and claim the gifts.

Fans should feel free to drop any other active codes they chance upon in the comments for other gamers to use.

It is rumored that a new coupon code will be released alongside Financier Cookie. Fans can follow this space to be the first to know if that happens and track all the CRK releases as they go out.

