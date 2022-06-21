How to get Radiant Shards in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Radiant Shards are a new resource added to Cookie Run: Kingdom, which is required to unlock Disciple Slots in the Hall of Ancient Heroes. Players can get their hands on them via the in-game shop in exchange for real money, but there are several ways to obtain them for free.

In the rush to unlock the Hall of Ancient Heroes and participate in the event, many users have even resorted to using illegal and unfair means. The developers are always on the lookout for such actions and permanently ban the accounts of these individuals.

There are enough ways for gamers to get some Radiant Shards without breaking open their wallets or risking their Cookie Run: Kingdom accounts.

Missions, medal shop, and more to get Radiant Shards for free in Cookie Run: Kingdom (June 2022)

The best method to get Radiant Shards consistently is completing and replaying story missions that have "Radiant Shard" in their titles. Although several tasks include the resource as an award, it is best to play out the levels which specifically indicate "Radiant Shards" on the mission page.

2x Auto Mode should be preferred if the player's team is sufficiently powerful to complete these missions.

Landmarks like the "Tree of Wishes" and "Fountain of Abundance" are some of the easier and less time-consuming ways to access these resources directly.

There is no guaranteed way in Cookie Run: Kingdom to increase the number of shards users can access through these buildings, but checking them as frequently as possible is advised to ensure maximum rewards.

The Medal Shop allows gamers to exchange their medals for Radiant Shards in the Kingdom Arena. The current rate for shards is 300 Medals of Victory for 100 Radiant Shards, with them being able to buy 600 Shards in every cycle of the Medal Shop.

Similarly, players can exchange their Aurora Bricks for Radiant Shards at the Seaside Market in Cookie Run: Kingdom. This can be done every six hours, although the exchange rate may be affected by all the items on the ship that they send out.

If the Radiant Shards accumulated via all these methods is still not enough, launching Balloon Expeditions can be a last resort for users hunting for the resource.

They will always end up with an assortment of items, but there is no guarantee that this method will grant gamers the Shards anytime. Expeditions beyond the Tainted Forest are advised for the best chance to get the resource.

Placing cookies in the disciple slots will unlock with Radiant Shards, allowing them to upgrade their levels without using Star Jellies. They can also use these shards to increase the level of the statue, which will, in turn, speed up how fast the cookies get upgraded in the slots.

Players should feel free to share what they choose to do with their Shards in the comments.

Fans can track this space to see all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they come out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far