Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes for June 2022 (updated)

Cookie Run: Kingdom is not particularly kind to beginners, given the massive amount of resources it takes to establish themselves in the game. Everything from unlocking cookies to putting them together to make a good team costs a lot in various currencies.

The only long-term solution to this issue is in-app purchases, but this is hardly a solution for most players.

To somewhat ease these hurdles for their fans, Cookie Run: Kingdom's developers often release redeem codes that grant several types of rewards. These coupon codes are generally found around special occasions regarding the game, like GingerBrave's birthday or the game's anniversary.

Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes for June 2022

All Cookie Run: Kingdom codes have a set expiration date unless specified otherwise. The listed codes are active at the time of writing and will continue to be usable until at least the end of the month.

Several redeem codes have gone live simultaneously in the past few weeks, much to the delight of the fan community.

TIKTOK1MFOLLOWER - 1000 Crystals

1000 Crystals 0224CRKDARKCACAO - 3000 Crystals

- 3000 Crystals COOKIELIVECOUPON - 3 Treasure Tickets, 3x 30-min Speed-up, 2 Magic Cookie Cutters, 2 Special Cookie Cutters, 30 EXP Star Jellies lvl 6, 300 Rainbow Cubes, 1500 Crystals

- 3 Treasure Tickets, 3x 30-min Speed-up, 2 Magic Cookie Cutters, 2 Special Cookie Cutters, 30 EXP Star Jellies lvl 6, 300 Rainbow Cubes, 1500 Crystals GOMAGICOVENEVENT - 500 Crystals

- 500 Crystals CK1STANNIVERSARY - 5000 Crystals, 3000 Rainbow Cubes

- 5000 Crystals, 3000 Rainbow Cubes WEMADECKTOGETHER - 3000 Crystals

As mentioned earlier, all codes have an expiration date. Attempting to redeem expired codes can reflect poorly on a player's account, with repeated attempts to do so ending in accounts getting banned/suspended.

A list of popular redeem codes that have recently expired is attached. Users should refrain from "trying out" these codes to avoid severe repercussions.

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD1 - 1000 Crystals

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Cookie Run: Kingdom 1st Anniversary D-7



Our 1st anniversary is approaching! 🥳

Let's celebrate with a week of coupon gifts EVERY DAY!

Here's the first one!



CRK1STBIRTHDAYD7 (Rainbow Cubes x500)

Use until: Feb 14, 23:59 (GMT+9)

game.devplay.com/coupon/ck/en Cookie Run: Kingdom 1st Anniversary D-7Our 1st anniversary is approaching! 🥳Let's celebrate with a week of coupon gifts EVERY DAY!Here's the first one!CRK1STBIRTHDAYD7 (Rainbow Cubes x500)Use until: Feb 14, 23:59 (GMT+9) 👑 Cookie Run: Kingdom 1st Anniversary D-7 💖Our 1st anniversary is approaching! 🥳🎉Let's celebrate with a week of coupon gifts EVERY DAY!Here's the first one! 🎁 🎫 CRK1STBIRTHDAYD7 (Rainbow Cubes x500)📅 Use until: Feb 14, 23:59 (GMT+9)🔔 game.devplay.com/coupon/ck/en https://t.co/i7sWtBfoaw

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD2 - Special Cookie Cutters x3

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD3 - EXP Star Jelles Lv. 6 x100

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD4 - 30 Time Jumpers

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD5 - 3 of each Aurora item

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD6 - 3 Magic Cookie Cutters

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD7 - Rainbow Cubes x500

GETUR5SUGARGNOME

GETUR3SUGARGNOME

GETUR1SUGARGNOME

GETUR7SUGARGNOME

2021KRGAMEAWARDS (Reward: 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1000 Cold Crystals & 5,000 Crystals)

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN



As a token of our gratitude, we have prepared a gift for everyone



Code: 2021KRGAMEAWARDS

Reward: 5,000 Crystals, 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1,000 Cold Crystals

Duration: Until 12/31/21 Hear ye, hear ye! Cookie Run: Kingdom is a winner of the 2021 Korea Game Awards!As a token of our gratitude, we have prepared a gift for everyoneCode: 2021KRGAMEAWARDSReward: 5,000 Crystals, 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1,000 Cold CrystalsDuration: Until 12/31/21 Hear ye, hear ye! Cookie Run: Kingdom is a winner of the 2021 Korea Game Awards! As a token of our gratitude, we have prepared a gift for everyone 🔖 Code: 2021KRGAMEAWARDS🎁 Reward: 5,000 Crystals, 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1,000 Cold Crystals⏰ Duration: Until 12/31/21 https://t.co/Um06ikyTXk

30MILLIONKINGDOM (Reward: 3,000 Rainbow Cubes & 3,000 Crystals)

How to avail Cookie Run: Kingdom codes in June 2022

Official Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem code page (Image via Devsisters Website)

Failure to follow the given procedure comes with a cost as all codes are, by default, single-use. This means that if users mess up the process, they might lose the ability to access the rewards altogether.

Click on the hamburger menu present in the top right corner of the screen and go to settings. Copy user info after clicking on the Info Tab. Players have to copy their email ID here, not their player IDs, to eliminate confusion. Go to the Devsisters Redeem page and paste the copied info. Enter any active code and click on claim rewards.

Gamers can feel free to drop any new codes that they discover in the comments section below for other Cookie Run: Kingdom fans to benefit from.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far