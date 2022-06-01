Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes for June 2022 (updated)

Cookie Run: Kingdom is not particularly kind to beginners, given the massive amount of resources it takes to establish themselves in the game. Everything from unlocking cookies to putting them together to make a good team costs a lot in various currencies.
The only long-term solution to this issue is in-app purchases, but this is hardly a solution for most players.
To somewhat ease these hurdles for their fans, Cookie Run: Kingdom's developers often release redeem codes that grant several types of rewards. These coupon codes are generally found around special occasions regarding the game, like GingerBrave's birthday or the game's anniversary.
Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes for June 2022
All Cookie Run: Kingdom codes have a set expiration date unless specified otherwise. The listed codes are active at the time of writing and will continue to be usable until at least the end of the month.
Several redeem codes have gone live simultaneously in the past few weeks, much to the delight of the fan community.
- TIKTOK1MFOLLOWER - 1000 Crystals
- 0224CRKDARKCACAO - 3000 Crystals
- COOKIELIVECOUPON - 3 Treasure Tickets, 3x 30-min Speed-up, 2 Magic Cookie Cutters, 2 Special Cookie Cutters, 30 EXP Star Jellies lvl 6, 300 Rainbow Cubes, 1500 Crystals
- GOMAGICOVENEVENT - 500 Crystals
- CK1STANNIVERSARY - 5000 Crystals, 3000 Rainbow Cubes
- WEMADECKTOGETHER - 3000 Crystals
As mentioned earlier, all codes have an expiration date. Attempting to redeem expired codes can reflect poorly on a player's account, with repeated attempts to do so ending in accounts getting banned/suspended.
A list of popular redeem codes that have recently expired is attached. Users should refrain from "trying out" these codes to avoid severe repercussions.
- CRK1STBIRTHDAYD1 - 1000 Crystals
- CRK1STBIRTHDAYD2 - Special Cookie Cutters x3
- CRK1STBIRTHDAYD3 - EXP Star Jelles Lv. 6 x100
- CRK1STBIRTHDAYD4 - 30 Time Jumpers
- CRK1STBIRTHDAYD5 - 3 of each Aurora item
- CRK1STBIRTHDAYD6 - 3 Magic Cookie Cutters
- CRK1STBIRTHDAYD7 - Rainbow Cubes x500
- GETUR5SUGARGNOME
- GETUR3SUGARGNOME
- GETUR1SUGARGNOME
- GETUR7SUGARGNOME
- 2021KRGAMEAWARDS (Reward: 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1000 Cold Crystals & 5,000 Crystals)
- 30MILLIONKINGDOM (Reward: 3,000 Rainbow Cubes & 3,000 Crystals)
How to avail Cookie Run: Kingdom codes in June 2022
Failure to follow the given procedure comes with a cost as all codes are, by default, single-use. This means that if users mess up the process, they might lose the ability to access the rewards altogether.
- Click on the hamburger menu present in the top right corner of the screen and go to settings.
- Copy user info after clicking on the Info Tab. Players have to copy their email ID here, not their player IDs, to eliminate confusion.
- Go to the Devsisters Redeem page and paste the copied info.
- Enter any active code and click on claim rewards.
Gamers can feel free to drop any new codes that they discover in the comments section below for other Cookie Run: Kingdom fans to benefit from.