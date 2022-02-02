Tea Knight Cookie vs Dark Choco Cookie - Which is better in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

There is never a dry evening in a Cookie Run: Kingdom players' day as the developers are constantly releasing new content and shaking up the meta. It has always been a task to deem any particular character or power up as the absolute best, as it will likely be replaced in a while.

Inasmuch, Dark Choco's status as the de facto best charge cookie has been challenged by the recent release of the new Tea Knight Cookie. Read on for a detailed comparison between the two.

Diving into Cookie Run: Kingdom: Who is the best Charge Cookie in February 2022?

Dark Choco is an Epic Charge Cookie, playable since launch. Initially ignored, his role in the Dark Mode storyline and his inclusion in the Snowy Promise bond made players take notice of his great combat ability.

Post the start of the Guild Battle game mode, his popularity has soared, being considered the best Cookie for Guild Battle and given the title of Best Charge Cookie.

This changed when the rumored Tea Knight Cookie was released in the January 19 update. The initial rumors mentioned an Epic Charge Cookie, who could anchor a team with significant team buffs. Rumors materialized into Tea Knight Cookie, who appeared with the rumored buffs, alongside a massive DMG rating.

Analyzing the stats for each Cookie

Dark Choco's "Sword of Darkness" attack clocks the following numbers at the base level in Cookie Run: Kingdom:

Cooldown: 13 seconds

Damage dealt: 316.6% (+1.9-2% DMG per level)

Enemies in radius face a 20.0% DEF reduction for 7.0 seconds

Tea Knight Cookie's "Wrath of the Commander” base statistics are listed below:

Cooldown: 18 seconds

Single hit DMG: 542.4% (+7.38% DMG per level)

For each stack of Wrath of Commander: ATK SPD 20.0%

Fourth stack of Wrath of the Commander: ATK 100.0%, ATK SPD 150.0%

(Each stack of Wrath of Commander is added when an ally dies)

While it is easy to dismiss Dark Choco, as many Cookie Run: Kingdom players have, there are two factors to consider here.

First, there is a significant difference between the cooldown period of Dark Choco and Tea Knight. This can turn a lot of situations into the favor of the player, particularly in PvE and Guild Battle.

Second, Dark Choco's soulstones are directly available to players as rewards for levels 7-24 and 10-31, so the effort to obtain him is significantly lesser.

Overall, it would be fair to shift the title of Best Charge Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom to Tea Knight, with his many buffs and insane DMG rating. His arrival has finally shifted the meta towards the Charge class and has shown how they can lead teams to victory.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

