Werewolf Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom — All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom players know how frequently their devs add content to the game. They are very regular with updating the game with freebies and other content like events and new cookies.

In this article, players will learn about Werewolf Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom. He is an Epic cookie who belongs to the Charge class and whose position is prioritized to the Front by default.

Detailing Cookie Run: Kingdom's Werewolf Cookie

The in-game description of Werewolf Cookie reads as:

"Together with a great amount of pepper, a wolf hair had fallen into the cookie dough by accident. Now, whenever Werewolf Cookie feels scared or threatened, his wolf instinct kicks in to transform him into a feral beast. A long time ago, when a friend was in great peril, Werewolf Cookie managed to save them by transforming, at a cost. With his true nature revealed to the whole town, he was cast away out of fear and has been living alone in the forests since."

Werewolf Cookie has been available since the release of Cookie Run: Kingdom. He appears in Espresso Cookie's portion of the Parfaedia Institute event, where he delivers Espresso Cookie's spell reagents.

Werewolf Cookie's Soulstone description

"This stone holds a piece of Werewolf Cookie's soul. Holding it in your hands, you hear a lone wolf's howl."

His skill

Werewolf Cookie's skill, Transformation, makes him transform into a werewolf, dealing area damage to the enemies. In the wolf form, he has increased HP and makes more powerful double-strike Regular Attacks.

Statistics of Werewolf Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

11-second base Cooldown

Transformation: +20.0% HP for 8.0 sec

Damage dealt: 206.9%

Transformation: 77.0% (+1.05% DMG per level)

Voice of Werewolf Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Desmond Chiam is an Australian voice actor whose other works include:

Dovich in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Edward Lee in NCIS: Los Angeles

Kuo in We Were Tomorrow

Nick Zhao in With Love

Also Read Article Continues below

Overall, Werewolf Cookie is an excellent addition to your party. His skill, Transformation, provides increased Hit Points and double damage on primary attacks. The most suitable Toppings for Werewolf Cookie are X5 Solid Almond and X5 Searing Raspberry Topping.

Edited by Ravi Iyer