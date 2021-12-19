White Lily Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom has over 250 cookies in the game and lots of amazing features, including Kingdom style base building and the Gacha system. It recently became popular in the Google PlayStore with over 10 million downloads.

White Lily Cookie, among all these cookies, is not a playable cookie. It was revealed at Launch. She is an Ancient Cookie that belongs to the Support Class.

Diving into Cookie Run: Kingdom - White Lily Cookie

White Lily Cookie is a non-playable character in Cookie Run: Kingdom. She is an Ancient Hero who is playable only in the Prologue.

The in-game description of the cookie reads:

"A solitary beam of moonlight shines in twilight. Like a pale lily, touched by the softest drops of rain, a Cookie silently enters the world. Her serene eyes reveal a curious nature eager for knowledge. Wielder of the mysterious Lily Staff, White Lily Cookie has proven to be a trusty friend and ally during the grim Dark Flour War. Victory was achieved, but alas, a dazed White Lily Cookie awoke amongst a field of flowers with no memory of the past."

White Lily Cookie first appears in World Exploration in Dragon Hill, during which she joins Ginger Brave and his party. She appears in all of the episodes frequently until Episode 8, where she disappears. Then she appears through flashbacks and illusions in Episode 10 and the Tower of Sweet Chaos.

Her skill

White Lily Cookie's skill increases the team's CRIT% and summons 2 lilies that bloom into smaller lilies, dealing damage to the enemies. Her skill has a 15 second cooldown.

Voice of White Lily Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Erica Mendez is an American voice actress who has voiced in English dubs for Funimation, Bang Zoom! and Studiopolis. Some of her works include:

Yuuki Konno- Sword Art Online

Diane- The Seven Deadly Sins

Gonn Freecss- Hunter x Hunter

Tsubaki Sawabe- Your Lie in April

