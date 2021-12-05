5 Cookie Run: Kingdom cookies that are stronger than they look

Cookie Run: Kingdom is an action-based role-playing game (RPG) where the players start as Ginger Brave cookie, the protagonist. They progress through different stages of the story while unlocking new cookies, either through the story or through the Classic Gacha system.

The title became really popular in the Google Play Store recently with over ten million downloads. It is a mix of gacha and kingdom style base making in one.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN

👑KOREA: Best Game & User's Choice of 2021

👑KOREA&THAILAND: Best Competitive

👑HONG KONG&TAIWAN: Best Game Changers



We couldn't have done it without your love!

Check your mailbox for a surprise gift!🎁



List of Winners▶️ Google Play Best of 2021 Awards🏆👑KOREA: Best Game & User's Choice of 2021👑KOREA&THAILAND: Best Competitive👑HONG KONG&TAIWAN: Best Game ChangersWe couldn't have done it without your love!Check your mailbox for a surprise gift!🎁List of Winners▶️ bit.ly/3o25YCU Google Play Best of 2021 Awards🏆👑KOREA: Best Game & User's Choice of 2021👑KOREA&THAILAND: Best Competitive👑HONG KONG&TAIWAN: Best Game ChangersWe couldn't have done it without your love!Check your mailbox for a surprise gift!🎁List of Winners▶️bit.ly/3o25YCU https://t.co/yv99UkZ3lb

5 Best Cookies from Cookie Run: Kingdom that have more strength than players imagined

Listed below are five cookies that players should definitely try out:

Adventurer Cookie Custard Cookie III Carrot Cookie Princess Cookie Avocado Cookie

1) Adventurer Cookie

Adventure Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Reddit)

Adventurer Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is an Ambush-class cookie and his position is prioritized to the Middle by default.

His skill: Rope Master

They're not expecting it! Adventurer Cookie appears behind the farthest enemy, attacks with a rope and incapacitates them.

Statistics of Adventurer Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cooldown: 12-second base cooldown

12-second base cooldown Damage dealt: 410.0% base (+5.6% DMG per level)

410.0% base (+5.6% DMG per level) Shackles: 4.0 sec

Adventurer Cookie is the best alternative to Vampire Cookie (Vampire Cookie being one of the best, if not the best, single-targeting Cookie in the game). Players can get this cookie early on in the game and significantly improve their experience.

2) Custard Cookie III

Custard Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Pinterest)

Custard Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is one of the rare cookies in the game. He is a major protagonist of Cookie Run: Kingdom and has been available since its release. He is a Healing-class cookie whose position is prioritized to the Rear by default.

His skill: King's favor

Heals two Cookies with the lowest HP and also casts a short-living Barrier. 'Cause that's what kings do!

Statistics of Custard Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cooldown: 16 second base cooldown

16 second base cooldown Healing: 113.0% of ATK (+1.55% per level)

113.0% of ATK (+1.55% per level) HP Shield: 400.0 for 3.0 sec (+7.15 per level)

Custard Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is the best Healing Cookie of rare variety. It heals two allies with the lowest Hit Points and provides them with a shield that absorbs damage, making it a must-have Cookie.

3) Carrot Cookie

Carrot Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Carrot Cookie is a support-class cookie and her position is prioritized to the Middle by default. She plays a leading role in Fig Cookie's Jelly Horns.

Her skill: Carrot Harvest

Pulls the hardest carrots from the ground and shoots them at the enemy, causing area damage and increasing the party's Defense. Carrots collected after an attack restore some HP.

Statistics of Carrot Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cooldown: 19 second base cooldown

19 second base cooldown Damage dealt: 138.0% (+ ~0.2 per level)

138.0% (+ ~0.2 per level) Healing: Each carrot restores HP equal to 20.1% of ATK

Each carrot restores HP equal to 20.1% of ATK HP Shield: +15.0% DEF for 6.0 seconds

Carrot Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom provides a lot of support and utility, especially in the early game. It is a budget friendly version of Pomegranate Cookie and Strawberry Crepe cookie.

4) Princess Cookie

Princess Cookie from Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Twitter)

Princess Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is a charge class cookie and her position is prioritized to the Front by default. She makes an appearance as the protagonist of the Tropical Soda Islands story.

Her skill: Royal Swing

Statistics of Princess Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cooldown: 13 second base cooldown

13 second base cooldown Damage dealt: 319.0% base (+4.4% DMG per level)

319.0% base (+4.4% DMG per level) HP Shield: +15.0% DEF for 6.0 sec

Princess Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is a charge-class cookie which enables her to be in the front and take all the hits. It is a budget version of Dark Choco Cookie, possessing a defense break at the Rare level.

5) Avocado Cookie

Avocado Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Avocado Cookie is a defense class cookie and her position is prioritized to the Front by default. She makes an appearance in The Dock Story as the builder of the titular dock.

Her skill: Battle Smithing

Strikes the ground with her hammer several times, dealing area damage. The clear sound of ringing metal raises the party's Morale, increasing Attack Power of the Cookie with the highest Attack Power.

Statistics of Avocado Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cooldown: 12 second base cooldown

12 second base cooldown Damage dealt: 55.0% base (+5.6% DMG per level)

55.0% base (+5.6% DMG per level) Shield: +30.0% ATK for 6.0 sec

Avocado Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is a frontline defense cookie who increases the attack power of highest attacking cookie. Players can pair her with a party of Epic rarity cookies to make their party even stronger.

All of these Cookies are really good for their rarity but they have to be replaced once players find a better rarity replacement. When paired with the best Toppings, they perform even better.

Readers and new players can also check out other Cookie guides here.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan