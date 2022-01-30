"Cool, huh? I think it's cool": Twitch streamer creates elaborate meme-effects while streaming Overwatch

A Twitch streamer named Questron showed off a genuinely elaborate meme setup while doing a 12-hour stream to celebrate 8k followers. While sitting in the post-game lobby, the Overwatch streamer showed off a fantastic video effects affair while live.

Filled with video transitions, image flips, and outstanding visuals, the streamer moved along to the music, and his chat blew up with excitement. It ended the only way it possibly could, and that was by hitting a dab.

“Cool, right? It’s so cool! I think it’s cool. I think that it is cool. Unfortunately, every single time that I do that though, for some reason, the thing just like, makes my audio, hides my audio for some reason.”

Twitch streamer shows off elaborate meme in real-time

(Clip begins at 44:54)

The screen transitioned into a purple disco with his image in the middle, accompanied by up-tempo pop music with a puff of smoke. MLG meme glasses would pop up, and so would a huge handlebar mustache.

Versions of himself in real-time showed up under the image as it transitioned to a bright yellow color, waggling his fists, doing finger guns, and finally a thumbs up from each of the photos of the Twitch streamer. It finished with a huge dab.

The streamer said it made his desktop lag, but it was cool. According to Questron, he had other ideas for the freeze-frame versions of himself, but it would make his PC crash. It was an incredible meme, and it had to have taken an intense amount of work to create it.

The internet can’t get enough of Questron’s in-game meme

Naturally, this popped off on the internet, and people loved the work put into the Twitch streamer’s video. According to a user on Reddit, though, this is pretty tame compared to other stuff he does. Apparently, Questron memes like this even while playing Overwatch at a high level.

New users to Questron’s content respected the level of work he put in and gave him credit for the incredible display of talent and work.

One user commented Questron’s stream is essentially, “ADHD: The Movie”, and that it’s fantastic. Overall, the clip was loved by users and showed off an incredible talent by Questron.

This level of attention to detail and hard work is to be applauded, and there’s no doubt why Questron continues to grow in popularity, with high-tier video quality like this. Pulling this out of nowhere while streaming is impressive.

