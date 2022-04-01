"Just be terrible": Cop jokingly advises Twitch streamer Diegosaurs to stop beating other players

Twitch streamer Diegosaurs was playing Valorant on stream when he was the unfortunate victim of a swatting. Swatting is when the police or a SWAT team are called out to an individual's home with a fake claim of violence, terrorism, or domestic abuse.

The cops were friendly and polite to the streamer, suggesting maybe he do worse in his games, so opponents won’t try and swat him.

“Can you just be terrible at the game so we don’t get sent out here?”

DIEGO @diegosaurs at least the cops were nice at least the cops were nice https://t.co/Zo76dBRL7X

Twitch streamer Diegosaurs gets swatted

Diegosaurs isn’t usually a Valorant streamer, preferring games like Apex Legends, but he wanted to get some practice in and improve. His matches weren’t going especially well, but two police officers entered the streamer’s room before one of the matches began.

(Clip begins at 5:02:47)

The police asked about someone being shot in the house but could clearly see that was not the case.

“Oh, no. I’m livestreaming. Yeah, uh, yeah.”

The cops joked that someone he beat called the cops on him, and another officer laughed, saying he should quit beating people in his matches. Swatting can be an incredibly tense moment, where doors are knocked down, and guns are brandished.

“I guess we got swatted! That’s unlucky!”

Instead, the police quickly realized there was no danger. The police appeared on camera, wanting to see what was going on in the stream. Diegosaurs apologized, but the police joked about it.

“Nah, dude, somebody you beat called the cops on you!”

The Twitch streamer insisted he’d been doing poorly in his matches and apologized again. Before departing, in a funny moment, they talked about one of their colleagues who streams, saying that Diegosaurs should “kick his a**” if he sees him in a game.

Social media shows concern and empathy for Twitch streamer

Swatting still happens to Twitch streamers, but it is assuredly an illegal activity. Several people on Twitter showed support for Diegosaurs after he posted the clip, citing that at least the cops were nice.

Kris🌙 @KristenRaeTTV @diegosaurs Reminder to contact your local PD if you’re a steamer I guess? Jesus, glad they were friendly ._. @diegosaurs Reminder to contact your local PD if you’re a steamer I guess? Jesus, glad they were friendly ._.

Kendrick Flinn @KendrickFlinn @diegosaurs They were really nice about it. Kind of funny actually. It just sucks though because all of these fake calls will hinder a legitimate response when somethings really happening. @diegosaurs They were really nice about it. Kind of funny actually. It just sucks though because all of these fake calls will hinder a legitimate response when somethings really happening.

dash @phj_dash @diegosaurs what the hell, as scary as this is, at least they were actually nice. @diegosaurs what the hell, as scary as this is, at least they were actually nice.

Streeters @StreetSmartsGG @diegosaurs They knew it wasn't a hostage situation when they saw the comfort levels were off the charts @diegosaurs They knew it wasn't a hostage situation when they saw the comfort levels were off the charts

One Twitter user said Diegosaurs could use that as a massive flex on people, that he was so good the cops had to get called.

Yarragon @Yarragon1 @diegosaurs "Some kid you beat called the cops on you." Ok but lowkey I'd use that as a flex for the rest of my life... As terrible a situation as that is, telling people you're so good at something, someone once called the cops on you would be crazy. @diegosaurs "Some kid you beat called the cops on you." Ok but lowkey I'd use that as a flex for the rest of my life... As terrible a situation as that is, telling people you're so good at something, someone once called the cops on you would be crazy.

Another commenter talked about the cop being a good sport about the situation and reminded others that swatting is definitely illegal.

NoTw (Ray) @Grillinessou

But on a serious note, swatting is not funny nor is legal as it constitutes as a false report. Don't do it! @diegosaurs Hahaha! 🤣 I like that officer. Fun rivalry with a partner and now has backup!But on a serious note, swatting is not funny nor is legal as it constitutes as a false report. Don't do it! @diegosaurs Hahaha! 🤣 I like that officer. Fun rivalry with a partner and now has backup!But on a serious note, swatting is not funny nor is legal as it constitutes as a false report. Don't do it!

Many on social media came to show support for the streamer, who had no doubt just gone through a potentially terrifying situation with the local authorities.

Adrostus @AdrostusWHO @diegosaurs Holy poop I’m super glad that was the outcome of a potentially bad incident. Glad your ok and the cops were super chill @diegosaurs Holy poop I’m super glad that was the outcome of a potentially bad incident. Glad your ok and the cops were super chill

emaura @notemaura @diegosaurs Genuinely a terrifying thing to have happen, glad they were nice and understanding. I'd be kinda shook on the inside no cap. @diegosaurs Genuinely a terrifying thing to have happen, glad they were nice and understanding. I'd be kinda shook on the inside no cap.

Alilmoody @Alisongiler_ @diegosaurs These are the nicest swatters I’ve ever seen🥺 @diegosaurs These are the nicest swatters I’ve ever seen🥺

The idea of being swatted terrifies many streamers, but Diegosaurs kept his cool throughout the situation, which was certainly helped by the police realizing that they were sent out on a false report by someone who was likely upset that they got demolished in a previous game.

Edited by R. Elahi