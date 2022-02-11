"Our whole family was cuffed": Twitch streamer Alliestrasza gets swatted live on stream

Twitch streamer Alliestrasza was raided by armed officers during her latest stream, causing her to end her broadcast.

Alexandra "Alliestrasza" is a Hearthstone and Teamfight Tactics streamer who tries to keep a relaxed, chill atmosphere while streaming. However, her latest stream was anything but calm as viewers sat in confusion while armed police officers searched Alexandra's house live on stream.

Alliestrasza became another victim in the act of "swatting," where someone anonymously calls the police about a fictional potential threat or makes a fake distress call, giving a streamer's house address as the location to search. This act of swatting is a serious crime, potentially causing someone to get injured or killed by officers who believe they are raiding a criminal's house.

This isn't the first time a streamer has been swatted by a long shot, as hundreds of content creators from Jojo Siwa to xQc fall victim to this crime every year, with some ending in fatalities. This case, however, was handled with care and caution by the swat team, according to Alexandra, who said that they were only shaken up by the suddenness of the raid and were otherwise unscathed.

Alliestrasza @Alliestrasza Well I never thought I would get SWATTED… but alas, here we are.



Everything is okay, though. Just a little shaken up with nerves. The officers were great and handled everything very well.



They obviously had to take the threat seriously so our whole family was cuffed outside. Well I never thought I would get SWATTED… but alas, here we are. Everything is okay, though. Just a little shaken up with nerves. The officers were great and handled everything very well. They obviously had to take the threat seriously so our whole family was cuffed outside.

Alliestrasza gets swatted while streaming, capturing armed officers searching her house

During the stream, Alliestrasza left her room to investigate someone knocking on her front door. When she opened the door, officers explained the situation, saying they received a distress call from someone being held in the house and that they would need everyone to evacuate while they searched the building. She ran back upstairs to tell everyone else in the house what was happening, and peeked her head through her streaming room doorway to explain what was happening.

"I'm being swatted right now!"

Once she exited the house with her family, they were put into handcuffs and waited while officers searched their house. During the stream, swat officers searched Alliestrasza's office, giving her audience a good view of what a swat raid looks like.

Alliestrasza later returned to her stream to explain that everything was fine, and that she would be ending the stream for the day while the officers were still searching the house.

"I'm going to turn the stream off now. The very nice officers are in the house, they are going to take a crime report and get our IDs. Literally got swatted, I'm ok, but we were all handcuffed and everything. Everything's fine, they are all nice. I'm gonna leave and talk to you guys later."

After assuring her chat that she was fine, she ended her stream with the promise that she would tell her audience all about the experience during her next broadcast.

Edited by Siddharth Satish