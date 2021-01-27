Corinna Kopf invites Karl Jacobs to test her shower, his reply leaves fans baffled

Corinna Kopf and Karl Jacobs are making things really heated. Jacobs left his charming persona aside after Kopf asked him to test her shower in their latest exchange on Twitter.

Fans have been following these two for a while as their relationship continues to blossom. Karl Jacobs started by commenting on Corinna Kopf's pictures.

would you like to test out my shower? my treat? ☻ — Pouty Girl (@CorinnaKopf) January 25, 2021

Corinna Kopf then called Karl Jacobs out, asking him to play a game with her. From there, things quickly spiraled out of control.

Corinna Kopf seemed to be the aggressor in the situation. She called Jacobs "daddy" and told him that he could wreck her. Karl Jacobs, as always, took himself out of the heat by making innocuous comments. Only this time, he's responded to her flirtations with moves of his own.

Hi! Ya ur hair looks rly well put together and great in this! Also your bathroom looks fantastic i feel like that shower is great. — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 25, 2021

Ya sure I'll test it! I'm sure the water pressure is insane in there! 👍 — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 25, 2021

Karl Jacobs came back saying he would test her shower and already knew what the pressure was like. Not only did he flirt back, but he held on to his regular innocent charm.

Hey Karl thanks for letting my nan recover in you’re private hospital wing in ya mansion. Really appreciate it — ttv/unknownb3ll (@good_gwyn) January 26, 2021

There's no denying how interesting Corinna Kopf and Karl Jacobs' romance is.

The reactions to Corinna Kopf and Karl Jacobs are just as hilarious as their exchanges

The Twitter users are the real MVPs in all this. Many of Karl Jacobs' fans are holding him up and encouraging him to show signs that he's serious.

KARL JACOBS — Haket (@okayimhaley) January 26, 2021

karl do not fuck this up on the behalf of everyone who saw this — Cbass is in 2021 (@CbassIsImposter) January 26, 2021

If u don’t secure the bag I swear I’ll never watch mr beast again — zenon 🤠 (@zenoncenter) January 26, 2021

There are others that don't want to see this public exchange.

i wonder what that does pic.twitter.com/M3Cztlv0cu — Ally (@aly2s4) January 25, 2021

this button is lookin real good rn karl /lh pic.twitter.com/FkvRTOeykX — ivy !!! (@rats4brainz) January 26, 2021

Corinna Kopf's adoring fans are amazing. They display their anger towards Karl Jacobs, ask for Kopf's attention, and even ask her to notice their pain. Their desperation for Corinna Kopf's attention is hilarious.

also corinna hi im free everyday pls call me 🥰❤️❤️❤️ — azul ?? (@feralgovlin) January 25, 2021

cryptics gone u don’t have to keep doing this to him pic.twitter.com/lE63c4lJby — mudyy 🍇 (@kidmudy) January 25, 2021

That should be me pic.twitter.com/bdLZwVPOGO — stan (@netsstan) January 25, 2021

she dont even know i exist, we move — smulzy (@Smulzy) January 25, 2021

That should be me pic.twitter.com/k9VRuGdVUg — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐨(13-4) (@KawhisLeonard) January 26, 2021

After Corinna Kopf told Karl Jacobs that he could wreck her, it seemed like their exchanges had hit a stumbling block. This was proven wrong today, and there might be more in store for the coming days.

