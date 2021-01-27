Corinna Kopf invites Karl Jacobs to test her shower, his reply leaves fans baffled

Corinna Kopf and Karl Jacobs are making things really heated. Jacobs left his charming persona aside after Kopf asked him to test her shower in their latest exchange on Twitter.
Fans have been following these two for a while as their relationship continues to blossom. Karl Jacobs started by commenting on Corinna Kopf's pictures.
Corinna Kopf then called Karl Jacobs out, asking him to play a game with her. From there, things quickly spiraled out of control.
Corinna Kopf seemed to be the aggressor in the situation. She called Jacobs "daddy" and told him that he could wreck her. Karl Jacobs, as always, took himself out of the heat by making innocuous comments. Only this time, he's responded to her flirtations with moves of his own.
Karl Jacobs came back saying he would test her shower and already knew what the pressure was like. Not only did he flirt back, but he held on to his regular innocent charm.
There's no denying how interesting Corinna Kopf and Karl Jacobs' romance is.
The reactions to Corinna Kopf and Karl Jacobs are just as hilarious as their exchanges
The Twitter users are the real MVPs in all this. Many of Karl Jacobs' fans are holding him up and encouraging him to show signs that he's serious.
There are others that don't want to see this public exchange.
Corinna Kopf's adoring fans are amazing. They display their anger towards Karl Jacobs, ask for Kopf's attention, and even ask her to notice their pain. Their desperation for Corinna Kopf's attention is hilarious.
After Corinna Kopf told Karl Jacobs that he could wreck her, it seemed like their exchanges had hit a stumbling block. This was proven wrong today, and there might be more in store for the coming days.
Related: Corinna Kopf flirts with Minecraft star Karl Jacobs, and the internet can't get enough of it