"Corpse is coming?": Sykkuno sacrifices dinner to play Valorant with Corpse Husband

The popular duo of Corpse Husband and Sykkuno recently won over the internet yet again after the latter's wholesome reaction to Corpse joining a Valorant stream.

The 23-year old faceless YouTuber is not known to stream games other than Among Us and Rust due to the complexities involved in gameplay.

This is due to his various chronic illnesses, mostly allowing him to play relatively simple games such as Among Us, which he explained during a recent stream.

However, he surprised everyone after he agreed to join Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Ludwig, and more for a memorable round in the popular FPS shooter.

Sykkuno being reluctant to play Valorant because of his rank-



Rae: Corpse said he's coming!

Sykkuno: *gasps* Corpse is coming?

Rae: Oh all of a sudden Sykkuno doesn't

have to eat dinner- You hear that Ludwig? Oh all of a sudden, he's full, and he's full of energy, full of life pic.twitter.com/tiUhRg2TLT — 𝕏 (@ximplist) January 22, 2021

Moreover, his Valorant debut drew a wholesome response from Sykkuno, who forgot about his dinner and stayed on for an extra game or two, just for the sake of Corpse Husband.

Sykkuno x Corpse Husband win hearts with recent Valorant stream

In the clip above, Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and Ludwig can discuss the possibility of more members joining them in Valorant.

Valkyrae then informs them that Corpse Husband has agreed to join, making Sykkuno gasp as he excitedly exclaims, "Corpse is coming?".

His spontaneous reaction causes Valkyrae to tease him hilariously, as she reminds him about his supposed dinner, which he seems to have very conveniently forgotten about at the mere mention of Corpse Husband:

"Oh, all of a sudden, Sykkuno doesn't have to eat dinner, you hear that, Ludwig? All of a sudden, he's full, and he's full of energy, full of life."

Her remarks fluster Sykkuno all the more, as he mumbles:

"I just said I'd play one more, remember, right from the start, I said I'd just play one more!"

In light of his wholesome response to Corpse's arrival in-game, fans took to Twitter to gush over the duo's healthy friendship.

Moreover, they were also left impressed by Corpse's skills in the game, considering it was just the first time he was playing it:

RAE MENTIONED CORPSE IS PLAYING VALORANT AND ALL OF A SUDDEN SYKKUNO DOESN'T NEED TO HAVE DINNER LMAO — not bingus (@NotBingus) January 22, 2021

i love that Sykkuno was gonna eat dinner but then Rae said Corpse is joining and sykkuno went 😃 — Byssa🦇ᶜ (@corpsearlet) January 22, 2021

Sykkuno wanted to eat dinner and after Corpse joined still played 2 more hours...

Gosh i love their friendship — Lea (@LeaMeoow_alt) January 22, 2021

corpse did really well in valorant where tf was this hitman energy in rust mister — 🌱 | iris (@SlKEKKUNO) January 22, 2021

corpse: uh how does this (valorant) work again??



also corpse: *literally the best out of all of them rn* — rio loves corpse (@corpsegalaxy) January 22, 2021

when @Corpse_Husband got that clutch in Valorant...oh my god i was on the edge of my seat pic.twitter.com/ZZ9q1wvHm3 — Byssa🦇ᶜ (@corpsearlet) January 22, 2021

lmao I underestimated Corpse in valorant im so sorry hes actually pretty fucking good — valen🔪🍞🌱🌧️ OWA OWA (@VanillaValenn) January 22, 2021

Corpse fucking surprised us with his playstyle in valorant when we’ve been informed months ago he doesn’t play much of these games 😩 — agie 🥀 (@corpsecatts) January 22, 2021

sorry i'm still not over valorant corpse sjdjdndn but THE FACT that he's normally such a freeloader in rust and raft and then turns out he's a fucking GOD WHEN IT COMES TO VALORANT AND WAS LITERALLY CARRYING it was so hot okay i'm done HFKSHKDDHSH — -ˏˋ jaida 🥀ˊˎ- (@corpseebby) January 22, 2021

With Corpse Husband successfully showcasing his skills in Valorant, it seems like he always seems to have an ace up his sleeve and never fails to surprise the online community.

What made his first Valorant stream all the more memorable was his wholesome camaraderie with Sykkuno, as the duo continue to win hearts online.