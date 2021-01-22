"Corpse is coming?": Sykkuno sacrifices dinner to play Valorant with Corpse Husband

The popular duo of Corpse Husband and Sykkuno recently won over the internet yet again after the latter's wholesome reaction to Corpse joining a Valorant stream.
The 23-year old faceless YouTuber is not known to stream games other than Among Us and Rust due to the complexities involved in gameplay.
This is due to his various chronic illnesses, mostly allowing him to play relatively simple games such as Among Us, which he explained during a recent stream.
However, he surprised everyone after he agreed to join Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Ludwig, and more for a memorable round in the popular FPS shooter.
Moreover, his Valorant debut drew a wholesome response from Sykkuno, who forgot about his dinner and stayed on for an extra game or two, just for the sake of Corpse Husband.
Sykkuno x Corpse Husband win hearts with recent Valorant stream
In the clip above, Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and Ludwig can discuss the possibility of more members joining them in Valorant.
Valkyrae then informs them that Corpse Husband has agreed to join, making Sykkuno gasp as he excitedly exclaims, "Corpse is coming?".
His spontaneous reaction causes Valkyrae to tease him hilariously, as she reminds him about his supposed dinner, which he seems to have very conveniently forgotten about at the mere mention of Corpse Husband:
"Oh, all of a sudden, Sykkuno doesn't have to eat dinner, you hear that, Ludwig? All of a sudden, he's full, and he's full of energy, full of life."
Her remarks fluster Sykkuno all the more, as he mumbles:
"I just said I'd play one more, remember, right from the start, I said I'd just play one more!"
In light of his wholesome response to Corpse's arrival in-game, fans took to Twitter to gush over the duo's healthy friendship.
Moreover, they were also left impressed by Corpse's skills in the game, considering it was just the first time he was playing it:
With Corpse Husband successfully showcasing his skills in Valorant, it seems like he always seems to have an ace up his sleeve and never fails to surprise the online community.
What made his first Valorant stream all the more memorable was his wholesome camaraderie with Sykkuno, as the duo continue to win hearts online.Published 22 Jan 2021, 15:44 IST