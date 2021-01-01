"Sometimes, my entire arm goes numb": Corpse Husband explains why he can only play Among Us

In a recent stream, Corpse Husband explained why he can't stream any game besides Among Us.

Corpse Husband is a horror narration YouTuber who has played Among Us with other popular streamers over the past few months. A fan asked Corpse Husband why he doesn’t stream any game besides Among Us in a recent live stream.

Corpse Husband stated that his nerve condition doesn’t allow him to play any other game for long periods. His arm goes numb, which stops him from playing other games.

Corpse Husband was playing Among Us with some other popular streamers. The streamers were having a good time talking amongst themselves in the background. Meanwhile, Corpse was engaging with his viewers when one of them asked him why he cannot stream any other game besides Among Us.

Corpse Husband explained that he wants to play other games, but his nerve condition doesn't allow him to do so.

“Yeah, I really wanna stream other games other than Among Us, but I don’t know how much. Among Us with my disease and conditions is easy cause it doesn’t require super-fast-paced arm related stuff that would like f**k up my nerve condition,” he said.

nerve pain and chronic illness symptoms badddddddddddd



can't go to physical therapy because I can't get covid



personal fuck u to people who aren't taking precautions or wearing masks



<3 <3 <3 <3 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) June 28, 2020

Corpse Husband has confirmed in the past that he has various health ailments. These include GERD, fibromyalgia, and other chronic ailments that include one related to his eye.

Corpse Husband has also stated that he has anxiety issues and a nerve condition, as mentioned above. He explained exactly how playing other games could make him feel, with his nerve condition in the video.

“Sometimes I have to get off rust and raft and stuff like that because my entire arm goes numb and like everything’s f***ed but with Among Us it’s pretty easy. So I don’t know what else I can stream comfortably.”

Corpse Husband’s Among Us streams have been increasingly successful. He recently crossed the six million subscriber mark on YouTube.

Corpse Husband has also developed a friendship with many other popular streamers, which has lead to some hilarious moments.