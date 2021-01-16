"Corpse, you're into Fishnets?": Sykkuno left baffled after finding out about Corpse Husband's fetish

Recently, Twitch streamer Thomas “Sykkuno” was left baffled when Corpse Husband revealed his fetish for “fishnets.”

During an Among Us stream, Corpse Husband and Sykkuno engaged with each other when Sykkuno asked him if he is into fishnets. In response, Corpse Husband explained his love for “fishnets” rather reluctantly.

Corpse Husband was of the opinion that fishnets could make any outfit look better. He explained that he really likes them and said that even an apple would look better with “fishnets” on.

Sykkuno left baffled as Corpse Husband reveals his love for fishnets

Corpse Husband and Sykkuno were playing Among Us with a bunch of other streamers.

Here's what Corpse Husband had to say on fishnets:

“Yeah! Oh, what do you mean into? Like, I genuinely think that fishnets make everything look... like I can put fishnets on an apple and the apple will look better, you know what I mean?”

Both Sykkuno and Corpse Husband were on the verge of bursting into laughter. Sykkuno provided a sarcastic reply while Corpse Husband decided to ask him another fishnet-related question.

“You are telling me that you disagree? So you agree? So you are into them as well?”

Sykkuno was left flustered. He hilariously explained that he does not have a lot of experience with fishnets. Sykkuno said that he had no idea where people can find “fishnets” and joked that he does not live near the ocean.

Image via Sykkuno, Twitch

This isn't the first time that Corpse Husband has done or said something a little out of the ordinary.

Corpse Husband once did a “hand-reveal,” which gave his fans an idea about his eccentric fashion habits. Corpse has now revealed that he is “into” fishnets and appeared quite serious about the suggestion that they make everything look better.

Corpse Husband continues to reveal his vulnerabilities, strange habits, and even his hand. That might give cause for optimism to fans who want him to reveal the more important things like his name or face, but it is highly unlikely. For now, a love for fishnets will do.