Corpse Husband asks fans to come up with the best emote ideas

Internet sensation Corpse Husband recently took to Twitter to ask fans to come up with the best "emote" ideas. He stated that he could then use them in his future streams.
The 23-year old YouTuber announced that he will try to commission a few emotes/emoji and is excited to see what fans have to offer.
After his announcement went viral, his comments section was flooded with responses. Fans gave into their creative side to come up with artistic emote ideas.
Corpse Husband emotes could be coming to his stream in the future
Over the course of his career, Corpse Husband has amassed millions of fans. They always respond enthusiastically to anything he tweets, be it a blank tweet or a three second audio of his breath.
With his recent tweet asking for the direct involvement of fans, the fans certainly did not disappoint as they replied with tons of Corpse Husband-themed art and animations.
Here are some of the best on Twitter:
As the submissions continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like Corpse Husband is going to be spoilt for choice with the stunning array of artwork coming his way.
Of late, Corpse has been preoccupied with several new exciting projects. He revealed this in a recent Twitter post, and once again thanked his supportive fanbase for bearing with him this whole time.
From dabbling between Among Us and Rust streams to churning out quality music with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Corpse Husband continues to make giant strides with each passing day.
One of the most popular YouTubers in the world today, the fandom he possesses is unparalleled.
With his recent request for emote suggestions, his fanbase finally have a chance to show their affection and be involved in a project with their idol. With so many amazing designs to choose from, it will be very difficult for Corpse Husband to pick a winner. However, it'll be exciting for fans of his content to know that there will be a Corpse Husband emoji soon.
Published 18 Jan 2021, 20:11 IST