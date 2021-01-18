Corpse Husband asks fans to come up with the best emote ideas

Internet sensation Corpse Husband recently took to Twitter to ask fans to come up with the best "emote" ideas. He stated that he could then use them in his future streams.

The 23-year old YouTuber announced that he will try to commission a few emotes/emoji and is excited to see what fans have to offer.

Reply w/ CORPSE emotes, I’m looking to commission some in the near future for my streams and I know I’ve seen some good ones from y’all, but can’t find them atm



tyty — CORPSE (@CORPSE_alt) January 18, 2021

After his announcement went viral, his comments section was flooded with responses. Fans gave into their creative side to come up with artistic emote ideas.

Corpse Husband emotes could be coming to his stream in the future

Over the course of his career, Corpse Husband has amassed millions of fans. They always respond enthusiastically to anything he tweets, be it a blank tweet or a three second audio of his breath.

With his recent tweet asking for the direct involvement of fans, the fans certainly did not disappoint as they replied with tons of Corpse Husband-themed art and animations.

Here are some of the best on Twitter:

Hii idk if these would work as emotes but maybe you like them? 😅🌹 pic.twitter.com/p8nzfKcbnc — 🌸 Marauna 死 #BLM 🌸 (@marauna_sama) January 18, 2021

Corpse emojis or emotes?✨ in the last stream he said something about more emojis so that’s it, hope you like them! 🌸 I want to make amigops next 🌱🐰🔪🍞 Feel free to use them (withcredit👀)#corpse #amigops #fanart #emote pic.twitter.com/WOOcDgkcwB — Nico Pru 🌸✨ (@BurnedConipru) January 15, 2021

@AltruistGhost has some amazing corpse art/memes that could easily be turned into banging emotes!!! pic.twitter.com/gTl4546vcg — not daisy 💀🌧️ (@DaisyNeedsAHug) January 18, 2021

I make emotes! pic.twitter.com/CNWwqNrLIr — @_euclase_ on instagram and reddit (@EuclaseW) January 18, 2021

I think this could be a good corpse emote. The emotion it conveys is pain paired with a good sense of style. pic.twitter.com/5p6vuo3uzK — The Bingus Church (@CultBingus) January 18, 2021

i hope some artists can draw raft corpse emotes like these except that it is really corpse!! https://t.co/wFOOfi30WZ — ًyesh 🌧 (@aintamigops) January 18, 2021

I don't usually draw emotes but definitely can!

Here's some examples of my chibi style :3 pic.twitter.com/278LmX0ftz — kal🖤🔪 (@kaleido_hertz) January 18, 2021

i haven’t made emotes for you specifically but umm check out my works maybe? 🥺 pic.twitter.com/9sIavGWlV3 — yun ✨ commissions open! (@onlycorpsetwt) January 18, 2021

I did this but I can also do other emotes haha pic.twitter.com/R3R2180Rmc — Eden (@edenidol) January 18, 2021

I have a talented friend, I'm sure they could draw up some emotes for you corpse https://t.co/TPL2cZR6uq — Em🥀 (@CORPSES_ROSE) January 18, 2021

I don’t have emotes to share but I am a digital artist and happy to help :) pic.twitter.com/WN64UlzKWt — alchemilla (@_alchemilla1) January 18, 2021

Not even Corpse could describe how violently I want to make his emotes. pic.twitter.com/ZZ9XL2eHEq — Spaff (@_spaff_) January 18, 2021

You gotta have a bingus emote too pic.twitter.com/2eumK9CrMV — farnaws |typo queen👑 (@Farnaws2) January 18, 2021

As the submissions continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like Corpse Husband is going to be spoilt for choice with the stunning array of artwork coming his way.

Of late, Corpse has been preoccupied with several new exciting projects. He revealed this in a recent Twitter post, and once again thanked his supportive fanbase for bearing with him this whole time.

Sorry i've been quiet and not as active the past few days. Just super overwhelmed and working on a ton of different projects at once. We'll plan a stream soon. Appreciate y'all sticking around <3 — CORPSE (@CORPSE_alt) January 16, 2021

From dabbling between Among Us and Rust streams to churning out quality music with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Corpse Husband continues to make giant strides with each passing day.

One of the most popular YouTubers in the world today, the fandom he possesses is unparalleled.

With his recent request for emote suggestions, his fanbase finally have a chance to show their affection and be involved in a project with their idol. With so many amazing designs to choose from, it will be very difficult for Corpse Husband to pick a winner. However, it'll be exciting for fans of his content to know that there will be a Corpse Husband emoji soon.