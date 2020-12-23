Corpse Husband and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly making music together 

Internet sensation Corpse Husband recently shared a cryptic DM he received from rapper Machine Gun Kelly, and the internet can't keep calm.

The 23-year old YouTube star has been making waves online recently, courtesy of his exchanges with several notable music personalities such as Halsey, Lil Nas X, and Yungblud.

The latest musician to interact with Corpse Husband is Richard Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, who recently featured on his Instagram story.

🦇❗️ — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) December 21, 2020

Featuring messages of praise and cryptic emojis, the interaction between the two has now fueled speculation that the duo could very well be working on a collaboration of sorts.

Machine Gun Kelly x Corpse Husband collab in the works?

Apart from enthralling fans with his wholesome Among Us streams, Corpse Husband is also known for his trademark brand of music, having produced hits such as "Agoraphobic" and "E-Girls are ruining my life" so far.

He is known to cite various artists as his influences, and of late, he seems to be interacting with several bigwigs of the music industry, which include the likes of Halsey, Yungblud, Lil Nas X, and more.

In light of his recent interaction with Machine Gun Kelly, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions, as fans failed to contain their excitement over a potential collaboration:

No fucking way — kk (@kkanne79) December 21, 2020

YOURE KIDDING — libₓₓ ♡’s liv edda ollie (@candyhabits) December 21, 2020

HELP IM NOT OKAY — fleur (@hotelsdiablo) December 21, 2020

NO WAY NO FUCKING WAY pic.twitter.com/sQ4ZQkKQMd — alexa 🕷 (@nthinside) December 21, 2020

WE ARE NOT BREATHING — cami (@11minxtesaway) December 21, 2020

COLSON & CORPSE WORLD DOMINATION 🖤🤯🔥 — MGK Updates 💘⚡️ (@mgk_usa) December 21, 2020

Ehm wait what omg pic.twitter.com/Go3waLOSCR — mari :)❕- temp limited :/ (@sh0okk) December 21, 2020

RIGHT???! this is unbelievable — suckralose 💜 (@alka_lines) December 21, 2020

you weren’t kidding when you sad you were gonna incite chaos huh — chloe (@fvnnystory) December 21, 2020

IS CORPSE X MGK REALLY HAPPENING OR WAS IT A DREAM???!!!!

AAAGHHHHH LET'S GO!! TWO OF MY FAVOURITE PEOPLE@Corpse_Husband @machinegunkelly — kashish (@lmaokashish) December 22, 2020

excuse me while i absolutely lose my mind over the fact that @Corpse_Husband and @machinegunkelly are making music together 🤯 — des.makes.shit (@DesMakes) December 22, 2020

Wait a second, can imagine if @machinegunkelly has @Corpse_Husband on his next album?!? ✨MANIFESTING✨ — YeetierThanThou | Annus (Memento Mori🤍🖤) (@HippyHawking) December 21, 2020

SO WHAT YOU’RE TELLING ME IS WITHIN 24 HOURS @Corpse_Husband INTERACTED WITH LIL NAS X, HALSEY, YUNGBLOOD, AND FUCKING MACHINE GUN KELLY?? I’VE FUCKING ASCENDED WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK pic.twitter.com/6anIbCCocd — ceci 🌱🐰🔪🍞 (@simpkkvno) December 21, 2020

With the excitement certainly being palpable, Corpse Husband continues to raise the bar, be it both on or off-stream.

From the reactions above, fans are overjoyed at the possibility of a Corpse Husband x Machine Gun Kelly collab, and while nothing is confirmed as of yet, all signs seem to be pointing towards some kind of epic crossover.

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers today, who is currently in the midst of a prolonged purple patch, courtesy of his wholesome Among Us streams.

From being a constant source of interest for his army of fans worldwide to producing banger tracks, there is no denying that Corpse Husband is one of the most exciting personalities in entertainment today.

Machine Gun Kelly, on the other hand, is one of the most recognizable rappers today, having sold millions of copies across the globe. He recently received an MTA Video Music Award for Best Alternative for his hit single "Bloody Valentine."

Known to produce bangers in the "Pop-Punk" genre, a rumored collaboration with Corpse Husband seems to have gold written all over it.