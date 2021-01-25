Corpse Husband becomes frustrated, raises his voice, and uses profanity in Among Us 

Corpse Husband, in a recent Among Us stream, was not being heard and was frustrated to the point of using profanity. This came as a surprise because Corpse Husband is usually quite relaxed. He doesn't usually get into a conflict with other players.

He often plays Among Us with people who enjoy role-playing in their games, like Sykkuno and Jacksepticeye.

In the said game of Among Us, he was chosen as the detective. He stumbled onto a body and began his job. Unfortunately, it soon spiraled out of control.

Like any good Among Us detective, Corpse Husband went down the list to see who was where. Corpse asked Valkyrae, Fuslie, QuarterJade, and finally, ended on Pokimane.

If Pokimane were an impostor, then her actions would have been justified and the smartest play to do. Pokimane immediately blamed Sykkuno.

Image via Corpse Husband

It seemed strange that Pokimane would ignore Corpse Husband and jump to accuse everyone else. Valkyrae tried to calm everyone down, but Pokimane continued blaming crewmates.

Corpse Husband was understandably annoyed because he was designated as the detective. Watching Pokimane ignore Corpse Husband and cause a big disruption was not fun.

Corpse Husband raised his voice a little before having this to say.

"Holy shit, I'm about to end my shit, dude."

Corpse made a random pick and stated that the "f**king vent" opened and ended the round. He was annoyed that no one else would let him ask the questions.

Corpse Husband probably hurt himself by getting louder

He wasn't very loud, but he could have potentially hurt his voice due to the illness he suffers from. It is well known that Corpse suffers from GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease) and should not raise his voice.

He bring so much awareness about chronic illness and makes me realize I'm not alone, he also brings so much joy to my days just by hearing him laugh. So much love @Corpse_Husband — Vanespeon (@nessacadaver) January 19, 2021

// illness



Every time my acid reflux causes my throat and ears and nose to burn I think “Corpse Husband has this and that is pretty cool” and it makes me calm down — Jorja :) (@Jorjas_Art) January 22, 2021

It was strange incident on the whole. Fans will be hoping that Corpse Husband has calmed down since.

