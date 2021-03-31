Corpse Husband speaks about buying a Tesla on call with Machine Gun Kelly, and fans can't get enough of it

Corpse Husband and Machine Gun Kelly recently sent fans into a tizzy with their conversation, where the former implied that he was about to buy a Tesla.

The duo recently grabbed headlines with their collaboration on a song called "Daywalker," which went viral.

The success of the collab propelled the music video towards 10 million views on YouTube. Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, who played the role of Corpse Husband in the trippy music video for the single, recently highlighted the feat.

👆🏼award for best performance 👏🏼 — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) March 31, 2021

Since the success of the single, Corpse Husband and MGK seem to have struck up a friendly bond with one another, as they are often spotted interacting with each other.

so corpse is getting a tesla??? is this happening RIGHT NOW??? WHY IS THIS ALL WE GET TO KNOW??? MGK and CORPSE picked CHAOS TODAY. pic.twitter.com/np9HAEJlZ5 — SLY (@slycorpse) March 31, 2021

In a recent Instagram story, MGK posted a clip of him talking to Corpse Husband on a call, where the latter can be heard uttering the following line:

"I'm at the Tesla dealership right now getting my car."

Upon hearing his statement, MGK burst into laughter and told Corpse Husband "to have fun in the Tesla."

In light of the conversation, fans had a meltdown on Twitter as they began to imagine Corpse Husband riding in his own Tesla.

Corpse Husband x Tesla trends online, after phone call with Machine Gun Kelly goes viral

Since the success of his songs "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life" and "Agoraphobia," Corpse Husband has been focussing on pursuing a full-time music career.

His recent collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly has brought him further recognition in the music scene, with rapper Lil Nas X also interested in collaborating with him.

Fans were left excited after this telephonic exchange, and they responded enthusiastically on Twitter:

i can get why Corpse chose tesla pic.twitter.com/FxdZn5ROWn — Byssa🦇❗️ (@corpsearlet) March 31, 2021

Corpse at the Tesla dealership



Corpse: I want someone that says "business on the outside but furry in the inside"



Dealership: BET pic.twitter.com/PqFhCMgKby — Amaloa🌸🌧🌱 (@amaloaaaa) March 31, 2021

Mgk: have fun getting that tesla



Corpse's Tesla: pic.twitter.com/lh6IHaaaiy — Amaloa🌸🌧🌱 (@amaloaaaa) March 31, 2021

corpsetwt: OMG CORPSE GOT A TESLA

the tesla they’re talking about: pic.twitter.com/PTtSsLZpGV — Levi 死 (@Ievi_husband) March 31, 2021

Corpse on his way home after getting his Tesla. pic.twitter.com/OLIDSDfce7 — PIXIE. YUH GANG🔥 (@pixieeedust1998) March 31, 2021

corpse and bingus in a tesla sheeeesh pic.twitter.com/SSZUpfZzc8 — mikayla ☽ (@fentysimp) March 31, 2021

corpse pullin off the lot in his custom tesla pic.twitter.com/8JAO8I60FT — ky🕷 (@CORPS3CAT) March 31, 2021

wow... corpse’s new tesla is looking really good 😏 pic.twitter.com/nfEMsJCnZU — B3 ☀️ (@bbitchbekah) March 31, 2021

i hope corpse would let sykkuno drive his tesla so he could park it like this :D pic.twitter.com/qlbapUXArp — ness🌱 (@mintypleasin) March 31, 2021

corpse and karl in corpse’s tesla: pic.twitter.com/Rabv1eAWCR — natasha (nat) 💋 (@crpschaos) March 31, 2021

corpse is now going to do shadow puppets in the back of a tesla — lidia🦇 (@CORPSEBATZ) March 31, 2021

Corpse bought himself a tesla since he carried the music industry the week Daywalker was released 🥰 — Byssa🦇❗️ (@corpsearlet) March 31, 2021

there’s no way mr edgelord doesnt drive a black car — katie ♡ (@floralcorpsey) March 31, 2021

It is yet to be determined if Corpse Husband has indeed bought a Tesla or if it was all an elaborate troll by him and MGK. But fans certainly seem to be having a field day at the mere thought of the faceless sensation cruising around in his own car.

As reactions continue to pour in, fans will now be waiting for confirmation on their speculation.