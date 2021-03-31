Corpse Husband speaks about buying a Tesla on call with Machine Gun Kelly, and fans can't get enough of it

Corpse Husband and Machine Gun Kelly recently sent fans into a tizzy with their conversation, where the former implied that he was about to buy a Tesla.
The duo recently grabbed headlines with their collaboration on a song called "Daywalker," which went viral.
The success of the collab propelled the music video towards 10 million views on YouTube. Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, who played the role of Corpse Husband in the trippy music video for the single, recently highlighted the feat.
Since the success of the single, Corpse Husband and MGK seem to have struck up a friendly bond with one another, as they are often spotted interacting with each other.
In a recent Instagram story, MGK posted a clip of him talking to Corpse Husband on a call, where the latter can be heard uttering the following line:
"I'm at the Tesla dealership right now getting my car."
Upon hearing his statement, MGK burst into laughter and told Corpse Husband "to have fun in the Tesla."
In light of the conversation, fans had a meltdown on Twitter as they began to imagine Corpse Husband riding in his own Tesla.
Corpse Husband x Tesla trends online, after phone call with Machine Gun Kelly goes viral
Since the success of his songs "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life" and "Agoraphobia," Corpse Husband has been focussing on pursuing a full-time music career.
His recent collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly has brought him further recognition in the music scene, with rapper Lil Nas X also interested in collaborating with him.
Fans were left excited after this telephonic exchange, and they responded enthusiastically on Twitter:
It is yet to be determined if Corpse Husband has indeed bought a Tesla or if it was all an elaborate troll by him and MGK. But fans certainly seem to be having a field day at the mere thought of the faceless sensation cruising around in his own car.
As reactions continue to pour in, fans will now be waiting for confirmation on their speculation.