Corpse Husband explains switch from horror narration to live streaming

Corpse Husband only recently made a permanent switch from horror narration to live streaming.

The faceless YouTuber initially rose to fame thanks to narrating real-life horror stories sent by his viewers. The streamer’s deep, mysterious voice helped him create a sense of mystery behind his narration, becoming an instant hit on the platform.

During a recent stream, Corpse Husband was asked by a viewer why he stopped posting horror narration content. In response, the 23-year-old explained that the recording for those stories would often take hours. This made it impossible for him to sustain the practice, owing to the multiple medical conditions he suffers from.

The horror narration process took a lot out of Corpse Husband

As seen in the video below, the streamer’s medical conditions have come in the way of his horror narration videos. It is well known that Corpse Husband has various chronic ailments related to his nerves and eye. Moreover, he suffers from anxiety issues and fibromyalgia.

While the San Diego native’s voice is a result of a medical condition called GERD, he explained that some of these issues interfere with his horror narration videos.

Advertisement

“I love horror narration, I love doing it, but back to the physical stuff I literally, like recording and reading on the screen like that and doing all that takes so much out of me like mentally and physically. I know it sounds stupid to people that don’t go through it.”

Corpse Husband explained that he loves horror narration, but his medical conditions don’t allow him to make such videos regularly. Moreover, he called horror narration an “art” and said that he does not want to stress himself out so much.

“But like its really hard to do so like, it’s like ‘why would I stress myself out for something like on top of everything, like I love the art of it I love putting together stories of like real sh*t that happened to real people.’ A lot of people think that the horror narration stuff isn’t real, like I’m doing creepypastas, but I have had stories and stuff like that to (make sure) they’re real.”

Corpse Husband’s medical issues have affected his career in both negative and positive ways. His fans, however, will not be too happy to know that his horror narration days might be a thing of the past.