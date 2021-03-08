Corpse Husband explains why he wore a "giant, oversized hoodie" to his interview with Anthony Padilla

Corpse Husband has opened up on why he chose to wear an oversized hoodie during his interview with Anthony Padilla.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to most fans as the YouTuber has gone out of his way to hide his identity.

Corpse Husband stated as much in his recent stream. He hid most of his body, with only his hands revealed for the interview. Corpse Husband had this to say:

“Yeah, I wore a giant oversized hoodie for the interview, and it ended up just like warpring my own appearance for myself and others anyway. And then like, I don’t know, I just tried to cover as much of myself as possible.”

Corpse Husband stated that the interview proved how he felt about some viewers and how they'd react to his oversized hoodie. Fans photoshopped his hands and poked fun at him.

“Even with my hands, people like, photoshopped them and criticized my hands. Like the small bits of me they do see, they criticize. You know what I mean? People are like zooming in my hands and being like ‘look at how f**ked up his hands look’,” he said.

Following the interview, Corpse Husband stated that he is still a little hesitant about revealing more of himself; however, when he does, it will be when he feels comfortable.

Related: Corpse Husband teases revealing 'a strand of curly hair'

Advertisement

Corpse Husband is returning for another interview with Anthony Padilla

Anthony Padilla has since announced that Corpse Husband will return for another interview.

next week we rest



but then @Corpse_Husband pic.twitter.com/S92rdEolWw — Anthony Padilla (@anthonypadilla) March 6, 2021

I fucking knew it pic.twitter.com/03xPHNTWaR — GhettoDragon (@IGhettoDragonI) March 6, 2021

Some fans might be expecting Corpse Husband to do a face reveal since another faceless YouTuber named SwaggerSouls revealed his eyes to Anthony Padilla in the past.

Advertisement

Related: Corpse Husband explains why he doesn't date anymore

Related: "I hate my face": Corpse Husband reveals he cut his face with razor blades, receives support online