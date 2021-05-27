Corpse Husband loses it at a viewer over claims that only women watch him

In a recent live stream, Corpse Husband lost his calm at a viewer who suggested that most of his audience is comprised of women.

Corpse Husband has gained huge popularity in the past year due to his Among Us streams, and a mysterious voice/persona. During a recent stream, he was accused by a viewer of having an audience that was full of women "simping" on him.

i believe the 10th player is community director, Victoria Tran! — rae (@Valkyrae) April 6, 2021

However, Corpse Husband responded sternly and went on a hilarious rant. He explained that half of his viewers were “male,” and had a lot to say to his “haters.”

Corpse Husband goes on hilarious rant against viewer, Jacksepticeye reacts

During the live stream, Corpse Husband was in a game lobby with other content creators, including Sean “Jacksepticeye” Mcloughlin, Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Thomas “Sykkuno.” When one of his viewers claimed that only women watch him, Corpse Husband responded rather angrily, much to the surprise of Jacksepticeye.

“Haters can s**k my d**k, do you know that 50% of my listeners are male? S**k my dictators, you know that 50% of my audience is male.”

However, Jacksepticeye was left confused and had no idea what led to Corpse’s rant:

“I am completely lacking the context on this. What is happening? Are haters, only male? What’s happening? Feel like I am lacking some vital information. Yeah s**k his d**k haters, f**k those guys!”

Image via CorpseFans, YouTube

Image via CorpseFans, YouTube

Needless to say, his friends/fellow content creators had little idea what led to Corpse Husband’s rant. Corpse burst into laughter when Jacksepticeye reacted in a confused manner, and asked him to not worry about it.

Image via CorpseFans, YouTube

Image via CorpseFans, YouTube

The clip has since made its way to YouTube, where it was posted by the CorpseFans channel. It seems as if Corpse Husband’s claims are indeed true, with a number of his fans claiming that his community is not “only filled with women.”

As can be seen in the comments, quite a few male fans of the content creator claimed that they watch his streams ardently because they find him “relatable.”