Corpse Husband panics after almost doing a face reveal on livestream 

Corpse Husband, the internet's favorite mystery man, recently came in for a major scare after his monitor went blank. It caused him to wonder if viewers could see his reflection.

He failed to get any response from anyone, which left things awkward for a second. This clearly left him anxious.

Once his monitor restarted, he let out a huge sigh of relief.

Corpse Husband scares himself during Among Us stream

Corpse Husband seemed to be experiencing technical difficulties as his screen froze mid-game.

This was his immediate reaction.

"Um....Uh! You know how scared I am ? My reflection and my monitor was like showing, and then I was like 'wait can they see that on stream?' "

Thankfully, his monitor going blank resulted from a troublesome glitch, and there was no further damage.

he’s so protective of his privacy he panicked for a second about his reflection in the monitor 🥺 pls protect corpse at all costs — 🍁 speedbun 🌹 (@_maplebun) December 31, 2020

Corpse thinking we can see his face reflecting on his monitor this man is an angel baby — arynel🦇❗ (@arynelishere) December 31, 2020

Corpse has been vocal about his struggles with anxiety and the importance of keeping his identity private. However, social media was abuzz with reactions. Fans empathized with him and had this to say on the YouTube comments section.

It was heartening to see that his army of fans were extremely respectful of his privacy. Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers today and one of the breakout stars of 2020.

The 23-year old YouTuber recently announced his own Among Us lobby featuring Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast. This has led to much fanfare.

He's an enigma to everyone partaking in streaming culture. From his mysterious persona to his deep and rumbling voice.

There's always been a great deal of interest surrounding the person behind Corpse Husband. It's encouraging to see that most of his fans believe that revealing his identity should be a matter of choice.