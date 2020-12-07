Jacksepticeye speaks to fans about a Corpse Husband face reveal

In one of his recent videos, Sean McLoughlin, aka Jacksepticeye, shared his honest thoughts on a Corpse Husband face reveal.

The 30-year-old Irish YouTube star has become good friends with Corpse Husband, and the two personalities often play Among Us together.

The pair has also become quite a hit with fans, courtesy of their hilarious banter and trademark quips. However, being friends with a personality such as Corpse Husband ultimately entails a sense of absolute discretion, lest his faceless identity ends up being compromised.

This point was further elaborated upon by Jacksepticeye in one of his recent videos, where he addressed all the demands for a Corpse Husband face reveal.

Jacksepticeye addresses fans who demand a Corpse Husband face reveal

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers at the moment and is currently in the midst of a prolonged purple patch.

Ever since he made the switch from horror narration to streaming InnerSloth's Among Us, his popularity has continued to soar to astronomical heights with each passing day.

From streaming alongside the likes of Jacksepticeye, Pokimane, Sykkuno, Valkyrae and more to dishing out earworms such as "E-girls are ruining my life", Corpse is currently one of the most popular internet personalities, with an army of supportive fans behind him.

I’m so happy you found such good friends to surround yourself with!! People that support you and love you ✨🖤 — corpse deserves the world🌧 (@corpsesfirefits) October 13, 2020

What makes him all the more intriguing is his faceless identity and deep voice, which portray him as a kind of complex enigma. While most of his loyal fans respect his privacy, there is a majority who continue to demand a Corpse Husband face reveal.

Keeping this in mind, Jacksepticeye recently shared his thoughts on the same:

"Look, let's not put any pressure on Corpse to do a face reveal. If he never, ever wants to do one, he doesn't have to. "

"Everybody who doesn't show their face doesn't eventually have to and it would suck if they would feel the pressure that they needed to eventually because so many people are asking for it. "

He then goes on to speak about the importance of respecting one's privacy and the need to refrain from pressurising someone:

"So I would just be mindful when you say stuff like that, even in a joking fashion because it can still seem like pressure them from that perspective."

"Corpse is a smart dude, he sets boundaries and stands up for himself when he needs to but I would hate to think that he's pressured to show his face "

After his statements, fans responded by showering appreciation on Jacksepticeye for being a good friend to Corpse Husband:

When it comes to responding to all the fans who keep demanding a Corpse Husband face reveal, Jacksepticeye seems to have managed the situation in the best way by putting Corpse's best interests first.