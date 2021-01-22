Corpse Husband ratios Halsey on Twitter, sends fans into a frenzy

Internet sensation Corpse Husband recently sent his fans into a frenzy after aptly replying to popular singer Halsey's recent tweet.

This is not the first time that Corpse Husband has interacted with Halsey on social media. He shared an iconic Twitter exchange with her in the past, which went viral on social media.

Their conversation didn't just stop there. Halsey asked the streamer to teach her how to play Among Us, with Corpse replying that he would "DM her"."

While that highly anticipated Among Us stream is yet to come to fruition, Corpse Husband and Halsey were once again thrust into the spotlight after a recent Twitter exchange:

OWA OWA — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) January 22, 2021

Corpse Husband replied with "OWA OWA." This references the popular Owa Owa Pudgy the dog trend, which has taken over platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

After Corpse Husband's hilarious reply, fans had a meltdown as they gushed over his humorous side and began petitioning for a Corpse Husband x Halsey musical collaboration.

Corpse Husband replies to Halsey, and fans can't get enough of it.

After their last Twitter exchange went viral, Corpse Husband addressed the demands for a collaboration with Halsey. He promised to try his best to get her onboard:

"I'll try to get Halsey on for you guys, I'll really try for it, praise Bingus! "

Recently, when Corpse Husband announced a stream of "Drunk Among Us," fans speculated whether Halsey would debut in it.

Corpse Husband clarified in a different video that Halsey replied to his DMs:

"Halsey just messaged me back but I don't think she will be down for drunk Among Us"

Corpse Husband's recent reply ended up attracting a significant amount of interest online. Moreover, his reply ended up successfully 'ratioing' Halsey's original tweet by a considerable margin. At this time, his tweet has 24,000 likes and 2,000 retweets.

The context behind Corpse Husband knowing about the Owa Owa trend stems from his recent stream of Valorant with Sykkuno and Valkyrae:

YES BANGER TWEET!!! for anyone who wants the context, Rae kept saying it while they were playing Valorant today and it was CUTE AFhttps://t.co/Qk8WFk4QbJ — 🦐 Shrimpkkuro` (@corpseclipsy) January 22, 2021

Here are some of the reactions, which primarily consisted of fans freaking out and responding with similar chants of OWA OWA:

The Owa Owa trend shot into the spotlight after an endearing dog called Pudgy went viral for making a series of unusual and adorable sounds while barking. They sounded like "owa owa."

Since then, Pudgy the dog has become a TikTok star, who caught the attention of Corpse Husband.

With his recent response to Halsey, Corpse Husband continued fueling speculation of a collaboration with the singer.