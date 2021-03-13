Corpse Husband receives backlash online over "Capitol Hill" lyric in "Daywalker" collab with Machine Gun Kelly

The much-talked-about collaboration between internet sensation Corpse Husband and American rapper Machine Gun Kelly, titled "Daywalker," seems to have run into controversy just a day after its release.

The 23-year old faceless YouTuber recently announced the release of his highly-anticipated single with Machine Gun Kelly amid extensive fanfare.

The frenetic energy of the song, coupled with its wild lyrics, proved to be an instant hit among scores of fans, who took over social media to rave about the collaboration.

However, just a day after its global release, Daywalker is now being called out by a section of the online community over one particular line in the song, which makes a reference to the US Capitol Riot that took place on the 6th of January 2021.

The lyric in question is a part of the third verse of the song, and consists of the following line:

"If I get angry , I'm going to start up a riot like people on Capitol Hill"

While edgy lyrics are often part and parcel of the rap genre, the unsavory reference to the violent storming of the US Capitol that endangered the lives of several, was deemed a tad excessive.

As a result of this, several Twitter users took to social media to call out Corpse Husband and Machine Gun Kelly over the use of the controversial lyrics.

"US Capitol Hill" lyric sparks backlash online as Twitter calls out Corpse Husband and Machine Gun Kelly

After teasing an exclusive collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly, Corpse Husband recently announced the release of "Daywalker," which marks his first collaboration with a mainstream music artist.

Post the immense success of "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life" and "Agoraphobic," Corpse seems to be focussing on entering the big league, with his MGK collab being deemed a potential game-changer.

However, by the looks of a couple of reactions online, his Daywalker collab has already courted controversy over the use of a lyric which references the US insurrection that marred the 2020-2021 Presidential elections.

It is to be noted that the lyrics in question are sung by Machine Gun Kelly in the song, while Corpse Husband provides backup vocals.

Nevertheless, a section of Twitter users appeared displeased, as they proceeded to call out both the artists:

It seems like the duo of Corpse Husband x Machine Gun Kelly might have pushed the edginess quotient a bit too far, as the questionable lyrics above, continue to be called out by a section of Twitter.