Corpse Husband replies to Corinna Kopf, leaves fans speechless

Corpse Husband recently took fans by surprise, as he decided to reply to model and influencer Corinna Kopf on Twitter.

Acting as a messenger on behalf of Minecraft star Karl Jacobs, the 23-year old faceless YouTuber came up with a simple yet hilarious reply to Kopf's recent tweet, where she expressed disappointment over Karl not visiting her:

he's busy — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 9, 2021

The duo of Corinna Kopf and Karl Jacobs have been interacting with one another quite often of late, courtesy of flirtatious Twitter exchanges.

While Karl is known to reply to several celebrities, his interactions with Corinna has attracted a substantial amount of interest, particularly due to the nature of their exchanges.

What makes the entire situation all the more interesting is the unexpected reply from Corpse Husband, which invited a slew of responses from fans online.

Corpse Husband replies to Corinna Kopf, on behalf of Karl Jacobs

The electric duo of Corpse Husband and Karl Jacobs have become renowned for their friendship, which is replete with sardonic jibes and a wholesome dynamic in general.

From streaming Among Us to Jackbox together, the duo have amassed a stellar following of fans who never fail to gush over them.

The introduction of Corpse Husband into the Corinna x Karl angle seems to have stemmed from a recent tweet by the latter, where he revealed that he only replies on time to Corpse:

IM BAD AT RESPONDING TO ANYONE OTHER THAN CORPSE HUSBAND — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) February 8, 2021

In what seems to be the making of an all-new bromance, Karl also responded to Corpse's recent reply to Corinna, where he gave his approval to his "spokesperson":

LETS GOOOOOOO :] — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) February 9, 2021

In light of this unusual exchange, fans took to Twitter to express a sense of surprise, as they reacted to this unexpected crossover:

corinna when karl texts her to explain himself after what corpse replied to her pic.twitter.com/gLPoj5JBAj — ً vero. ♡ (@CATGIRLSHIT) February 9, 2021

corpse fighting corinna for karl... what fucking timeline are we living in rn — val??☻ found out what moves like jagger means (@honkvalentine) February 9, 2021

If anything Corinna’s stealing corpses man 🤚🏼 — danielle ✨ (@aalyssadaniele) February 9, 2021

and get her mans stolen all in one interaction </3 — bratty™️ (@rampantcrisis) February 9, 2021

LMFOAHAHAGAH POSSESSIVE CORPSE — νєηυѕ! is streaming agoraphobic (@CORPSEBUB) February 9, 2021

ARE YOU TYING TO STEAL HER MAN?????? — 𝓥𝓪𝓵🧚🏼‍♀️ (@augustaffairs7) February 9, 2021

CLAIMING HIS TERRITORY — ali (@introcorpse) February 9, 2021

OH SHIT — andrea jajaj (@honkandrea) February 9, 2021

OH OKAY THIS INTERACTION I LIKE — ira (@POUTYCORPSE) February 9, 2021

LMAOOO TELL HER CORPSE — dani (@dania4k) February 9, 2021

Top tier content is Corpse Husband and Corinna Kopf fighting for Karl fucking Jacob 💀 — Киба ALT ⚡ (@kebachka) February 9, 2021

With their recent exchange going viral online, it appears that Karl Jacobs now finds himself in the midst of a tug of war between Corinna Kopf and Corpse Husband.

While Karl and Corinna's flirtatious exchanges have been trending online for quite some time now, it appears that there's a new favourite duo on the block, that being Corpse Husband x Karl Jacobs.