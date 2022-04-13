Corpse Husband's latest single POLTERGEIST! becomes available to stream on Spotify

Corpse Husband's latest single, POLTERGEIST! has been released on Spotify. The popular rapper and streamer took to Twitter to announce that his new song was available to stream on the music platform.

Following the release, friends and fans of Corpse have shared their ecstatic reactions to his latest single. However, the streamer has hinted at a few more releases by the end of 2022.

Corpse Husband's latest single available now on Spotify

Corpse's latest song was released on Spotify. The single, POLTERGEIST!, is his first song released since September of last year. The song already has over three million plays on the music streaming service, and is charted at number five for the hottest debut songs in the United States over the weekend.

The rapper, known for his faceless persona and unique voice, is already poised to have a big year in 2022. After the release of POLTERGEIST!, he teased on Twitter that he had numerous upcoming songs in the works that could be released later this year.

🖤 i'm excited to continue developing more as an artist and drop these other upcoming songs🖤

Nearly every one of Corpse's releases on Spotify has been a hit, with songs like E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE! and agoraphobic reaching up to 200 million streams on Spotify. In 2021, he was featured on a Machine Gun Kelly song, DAYWALKER!, which has over 80 million streams.

Outside of music, Corpse is known for his frequent collaborations with Twitch streamers like Valkyrae and Sykkuno. He has also started a career in voice acting. In February, it was announced that he would lend his unique voice to Ojiro Otori, the antagonist of the hit new anime Tribe Nine on Funimation.

It's unknown what's next for the musician and internet personality, but whatever it is will likely be a huge hit with his millions of fans.

Fans react to POLTERGEIST! release on Spotify

Corpse Husband's fans on Twitter rejoiced at the news of his long awaited new single being released on Spotify. Fans responded to the tweet with their take on the new song.

Friends of Corpse also responded by supporting the rapper and hyping up the song on release.

The consensus from fans is in and it would seem Corpse has another hit on his hands. The rapper has already stated that he has at least a few more songs on the backburner for 2022, so it's possible that fans won't have to wait long for their next addition to their playlists.

POLTERGEIST! is the latest hit single by Corpse and is currently available to stream on Spotify, Soundcloud, Apple Music and YouTube.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul